Award-Winning Andrew & Polly 'Go For the Moon' On Fifth Album For Kids & Families

Award-winning children's music duo Andrew & Polly "go for the moon" with their most adventurous sonic endeavor yet. Their fifth album, Go for the Moon, is set for lift-off on September 27, 2019.

Andrew & Polly encapsulate the positive, creative spirit, the commitment, and the audacious courage that fueled the race to the moon in Go for the Moon, an outrageously inventive soundtrack for adventure that features anthemic horn sections, soaring choirs, bumping beats, a remixed JFK speech, sounds from the Pacific Ocean, and even a musical saw. This manifesto of joyful, thoughtful living sparkles with enthusiastic contributions from GRAMMY winner Lucy Kalantari, Mista Cookie Jar, and Mike Phirman.

Go for the Moon presents an empowering array of clever originals, along with creative covers of music by Smash Mouth and the great Roger Miller, and some treasured lyrics by Mister Rogers. Go for the Moon is ambitious, inspiring, more than slightly absurd, and totally awesome - not unlike the real-life adventures of childhood and parenthood.

"Everyone needs that voice inside them that says, 'Here we go ... Go for it!,'" says Polly Hall. "Kids intuitively hear that voice and sometimes can't even stop themselves from responding to it, but sometimes they also need our support to reinforce their confidence. Go for the Moon is all about courage, believing, and wonder. We hope our songs strike the right balance between hilarity and a heartfelt appreciation for the day-to-day challenges faced by children and families."

Highlights include Andrew & Polly's super-hip, whip-smart take on Smash Mouth's 1999 hit, "All Star." "Mom's Name," co-written by guest singer and instrumentalist, Mike Phirman, is a mini rock opera that spins on the well-known fact that when you're a mom, basically no one knows your name. "Chair School" is a track Andrew & Polly describe as "what Bruno Mars might write if his kid kept falling out of chairs." Featuring Mista Cookie Jar, "Chair School" is loaded with something for everyone: full brass section, sizzling jazz background vocals, baritone sax and dueling moog synthesizers, with classical cello and timpani to underscore the sound track of the Chair School graduation ceremony.

Andrew & Polly are award-winning music makers and the hosts of Ear Snacks, a Parents' Choice® Gold Award-winning podcast for young kids, which is part of Amazon Free Time's first offering of nutritious media for families and was named one of the 25 Best Podcasts for Kids by Common Sense Media. Their seriously catchy earworms ("Grapes," "Dancing Pants") and inventive re-imaginings of classic favorites ("Forever Young," "Ghostbusters") are smart, quirky, and full of heart. Andrew & Polly's music plays regularly on SiriusXM's Kids Place Live, and Ear Snacks airs weekly on the same channel.

Polly Hall is an Emmy-nominated songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who remixes her love of folk, indie rock and electro pop for the littlest of ears. Andrew Barkan is a legally blind composer who infuses kids' media with his experience arranging a cappella, conducting orchestras, and scoring more than 60 independent films.

Together, Andrew & Polly compose and produce music for television and film. Their production credits include songs for Sesame Studios and Nickelodeon's Wallykazam!, the score to the Nick digital series Welcome To The Wayne, and a bunch of boring commercials and films for grownups.

Previous recordings by Andrew & Polly include Ear Snacks: Songs from the Podcast (2016, Parents' Choice® Award), Odds & Ends (2015, Parents' Choice® Award, Fids & Kamily Top 10 Albums of the Year), Up and At 'Em! (2010, ASCAP Foundation Joe Raposo Children's Music Award for the song "When You're a Dog"), and a holiday EP, Other Days (2015).

Go for the Moon will be available at CDBaby, www.AndrewandPolly.com, and at Andrew & Polly's live shows.

Listen to the duo's "Grapes" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories