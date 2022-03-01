Avril Lavigne, Charlotte Cardin & More to Perform at The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the first round of confirmed artists set to perform at The 2022 JUNO Awards Broadcast, which will be hosted by star of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Simu Liu.

The first in-person JUNO Awards since 2019, this year's open-air event will feature highly anticipated performances from Canada's favourite touring band and Budweiser Stage mainstays Arkells, pop punk icon Avril Lavigne, Montreal music maven Charlotte Cardin and acclaimed singer, songwriter and poet Mustafa. The remaining performances will be announced in the coming weeks and span many genres and styles.

The show will be held at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Sunday, May 15 and broadcast and streamed live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Tickets for The 2022 JUNO Awards start at $39.95 and go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. here.

Taking part in the packed showcase are the seven-time JUNO Award winners, Arkells, who will delight audiences once again as they return to Budweiser Stage. Having re-opened the venue to 30,000 fans last summer, Arkells are the perfect fit for the show. The Hamilton-raised legends are nominated for Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and Rock Album of the Year. Their hotly anticipated new album BLINK ONCE is out now, with more music and international tour dates to follow throughout 2022.

Canada's pop punk princess Avril Lavigne will make a triumphant return to the JUNOS stage for the first time since 2008, with a special performance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her hit debut studio album Let Go. With 26 JUNO Award nominations and nine wins, she is the third top-selling Canadian female artist in history. Love Sux, Lavigne's seventh studio album, is out now.

Montreal born artist and JUNO Award nominee Charlotte Cardin will take the JUNOS stage this year, in the midst of her highly successful North American tour. Charlotte leads with six JUNO Award nominations including TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, Pop Album of the Year and Music Video of the Year. This past November, Charlotte released a deluxe edition of her platinum debut album Phoenix, which features six previously unreleased songs.

Singer, songwriter, poet and filmmaker Mustafa will make his JUNO Awards performance debut this year after receiving his first nominations for Alternative Album Of The Year Presented by Long & Mcquade Musical Instruments and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN. Mustafa was born and raised in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood where his upbringing and roots had a heavy influence on his writing and inspired his debut album When Smoke Rises, which was released last year to rave reviews.

The 51st annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2022 will be hosted in Toronto, ON from May 9 through May 15, 2022, culminating in The JUNO Awards. Produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), The 2022 JUNO Awards will make history on Sunday, May 15 as it broadcasts and streams for the first time from an outdoor venue at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.