Ava Franks & YOUNG RISING SONS Release Indie Pop Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New York-based singer-songwriter Ava Franks has released a new single and music video, 'Sweetless Surrender,' in collaboration with pop rockers Young Rising Sons. The track is a vibrant, feel-good rush of new love and irresistible chemistry, inspired by 90s pop rock and featuring an anthemic chorus and hooks over lush soundscapes.

Ava Franks has received acclaim from outlets including LADYGUNN and Atwood Magazine, while Young Rising Sons have racked up over 100 million streams.

About Ava Franks

Ava Franks is an indie pop artist based in New York. She released her first single in 2021.

In the years since, her catalog has grown into upbeat, hook-driven indie pop that draws on singer-songwriters across several decades, especially the 1990s.

Ava writes about falling in love and growing up. She's figuring out her early twenties: one song at a time.

'Sweetless Surrender,' a co-release with Young Rising Sons, is her first collaboration. The single is a folk rock drenched indie pop banger all about the intoxication of love. She shares, ''Sweetless Surrender' was so much fun to create. I loved channeling the kind of 90s indie alt energy you'd hear at Lilith Fair. And the fact that Young Rising Sons could be a part of the song just makes the whole thing more special. I've been a fan of theirs for a while, from back when I heard 'High' on the radio for the first time. This collab feels completely full circle to me, and I'm super grateful!'

About Young Rising Sons

Unapologetic honesty is their thing. That's what makes Young Rising Sons so captivating and relatable. The Jersey band warmly invites audiences into their personal and creative journey, sharing the highs and lows of life in pursuit of dreams through rich, transcendent, indie pop n' roll.

It's an ever-growing songbook etched in the hearts and minds of all who encounter them in theaters, clubs, and bars; on tours with Halsey, The 1975, The Neighborhood, and Weezer; at festivals like Made In America, Firefly, and Dusk; and on recordings that are both intimate and bombastic.

They've accumulated well over 100 million streams, thanks to irresistibly vibrant songs like 'SAD (Clap Your Hands),' 'King of the World,' 'Carry On,' 'Tomorrow,' and 'Sunday Sunshine.'

'We've experienced a lot in a relatively short time,' singer/guitarist Andy Tongren explains. 'I wouldn't call us studio rats, per se, but we write and record a lot. The road is our lifeblood, where we really thrive and feel the biggest connection to what we're doing. It's why we started playing music.'

Tongren grew up in Ohio and found an escape from bullying and depression in the music of The Beach Boys and Buffalo Springfield, as well as a school trip to New York City. He later met drummer Steve Patrick and bassist Julian Dimagiba at an open mic in the Lower East Side, after which they invited him to jam in their native New Jersey. Early buzz on their debut single, 2014's 'High,' included a glowing recommendation from BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe. A deal with Dirty Canvas/Interscope followed, leading to a series of shimmering singles, EPs, TV placements, and lots of national touring.

As they wrote in their very first single: 'Without the low, there ain't a high.' 'We've been signed to a major label, and a major label has dropped us,' Patrick says. 'We know plenty of bands who got dropped and called it a day. But we love to write and play music, and we love each other, so we knew we were going to do the band regardless. We turned a corner in our songwriting, especially with the lack of constraints you get when you become independent. The traditional model has changed. There's still a way forward, which has been awesome for us.'

Guitarist Max Iantorno joined the band in 2016. They released several singles, including 2018's 'SAD (Clap Your Hands),' which has streamed more than 36 million times on Spotify alone, and 2021's Swirl EP. It all culminated in their full length debut, Still Point in a Turning World, in 2022.

'The album was a big turning point for us. There was just an electricity among the four of us,' Tongren remembers fondly. 'It was a special moment, a crazy whirlwind when a lot changed. It opened our eyes to a new approach to songwriting and what Young Rising Sons could become.'

'Our sweet spot is when we're a little bit uncomfortable,' he adds. 'When you're at the beach, walking into the water, and there's the moment when your feet no longer touch the ocean floor. That area just outside the comfort zone is when the most magical musical moments happen for us.'

Young Rising Sons is a band whose creative candor and artistic authenticity encourage listeners to embrace each moment, to stop and breathe, and to appreciate the details of what life has to offer. 'The four of us are best friends, at the end of the day,' Tongren says. 'We just try to be transparent and genuine with ourselves and our fans. I think that translates through the music and the live show.'

Like many, each remembers the songs that perfectly suited a particular situation in life. Young Rising Sons delivers exactly those styles of anthems, the soundtracks for life's most essential moments.

The new collaboration with Ava Franks 'Sweetless Surrender' is a vibrant, feel-good rush of new love and irresistible chemistry. Tongren shares, 'We're super excited to be a part of this one, it was a blast jumping in on the 2nd verse. We've been a fan of Ava for a while and love her voice and what she's been doing, so having this come together felt really natural and we can't wait for it to be out in the world.'

https://www.instagram.com/youngrisingsons

https://www.tiktok.com/@youngrisingsons

https://www.instagram.com/avafranks

https://www.tiktok.com/@avalfranks

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 15 Hrs 15 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me