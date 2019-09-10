Australia's The Last Dinosaurs Announce North America Fall Tour

After the huge success of their debut US tour in April/May this year, Australian based band Last Dinosaurs have announced a North American Fall tour. The band will travel the continent bringing their fresh indie-rock, danceable music to fans from coast to coast.

Last Dinosaurs - brothers Sean & Lach Caskey and long-time friend and collaborator, Michael Sloane - deliver a sound that harks back to the rhythmic 2000s indie of bands like Phoenix, the Kooks, and Two Door Cinema Club, serving sharp and polished dance-rock.

The huge success of their first two albums, 2012's 'In A Million Years' (produced by Jean-Paul Fung - Silverchair, Jet), and 2015's 'Wellness' (produced by Scott Horscroft - Silverchair, the Presets, Empire of the Sun), had established Last Dinosaurs as stalwarts of the international indie rock scene and "arguably Australia's greatest indie-pop export" - The Music. Selling out shows across Australia as well as huge headlining tours and festival plays across the UK and Europe, SE Asia and South Africa, Last Dinosaurs also supported international acts such as Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, Bloc Party and Foster the People and made appearances at festivals including Splendour In The Grass, Laneway, Falls Festival and Field Day to name a few..

Much to the delight of fans across the world, 2018 saw the release of third album, 'Yumeno Garden'. The first two singles 'Dominos' and 'Eleven' went straight to high rotation on world renowned radio station, Triple J, while the album tour sold out multiple venues in each city across the country. In December 2018, Last Dinosaurs announced their first ever US tour, with the first round of shows in LA, Chicago and LA selling out in under a minute, the tour quickly expanded into 17 sold out shows around the States.

With sold out shows in Mexico & SE Asia, festival plays around the world, UK/ Europe tour set for December, plans South America in the works, and new music set to drop before the Fall tour, the future in looking bright for the Brisbane-based indie-rockers.

All up to date news and tour information can be found at lastdinosaurs.com.

Last Dinosaurs Tour Dates

w/ Special Guests Born Ruffians

10/24 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

10/25 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/26 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/29 San Diego, CA @ Soma

10/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/1 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

11/2 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/4 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

11/6 Nashville, TN @ High Watt

11/8 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

11/9 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

11/10 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

11/12 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/14 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/17 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/19 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

11/21 Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club*

11/22 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

11/23 Chicago, IL @ Park West





