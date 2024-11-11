Australian Folk Artist Hazlett to Embark on 2025 North American Headline Tour　​  ​ 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the overwhelming success of his recent sold-out North American fall tour, Sweden-based, Australian-born artist Hazlett has announced his highly anticipated 2025 North American headline tour.

The 21-date headline tour will kick off on February 15, 2025 in Salt Lake City, UT and will wind its way across the United States and Canada, concluding on March 24, 2025 in Cambridge, MA. Hazlett will make stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and more cities. Artist Presale begins Tuesday, 11/12 @ 9am local time. General Onsale begins Friday, 11/15 @ 9am local time. You can purchase tickets HERE. Full list of dates below.

Hazlett’s upcoming tour will showcase songs from his latest project, Goodbye to the Valley Low. Released in October, the project is a poignant and introspective collection of indie-folk songs, recorded in a secluded Scandinavian cabin along with longtime collaborator Freddy Alexander. In addition to recording the project at the cabin, Hazlett along with Room7, a Swedish videographer from Alingsås, filmed a pair of stunning live performance videos for “Blame The Moon” and “Bones Shake.” The owners described the home as "The house of the future – a climate-smart, self-sufficient eco-home, completely off-grid with integrated solar panels for heating and electricity. The Mediterranean garden allows you to grow your own fruits and flowers, and the house is designed for ultimate sustainability and environmental friendliness. Situated on a scenic rock with lake views, it’s close to Vänern's beautiful sandy beach, a marina, and walking trails."

The record’s raw and honest lyrics, combined with Hazlett’s distinctive vocals and intricate guitar work, have captivated audiences worldwide. Originally released as two EPs, “Side A” in late 2023 followed by “Side B” last month, fans can now purchase Goodbye to the Valley Low on vinyl in its final form as a 12-track album HERE.

North American Headline Tour Dates:

2/15/2025 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

2/18/2025 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird

2/21/2025 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios

2/22/2025 - Los Angeles, CA @The Teragram Ballroom

2/24/2025 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

2/27/2025 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

3/1/2025 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

3/2/2025 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/4/2025 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

3/7/2025 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

3/8/2025 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

3/9/2025 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/13/2025 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

3/14/2025 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

3/15/2025 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

3/16/2025 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

3/18/2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

3/19/2025 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/21/2025 - Charlottesville, VA @The Southern Cafe & Music Hall

3/22/2025 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

3/24/2025 - Cambridge, MA @The Sinclair

About Hazlett:

Based in Sweden since 2019, Hazlett has been able to amass a solid fanbase throughout the years, currently with over 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The musical path hasn’t always been linear for the Australian folk dynamo however, from being a bass player in a band in Germany to completely quitting music while making the move back to Australia. Needing to pay the bills while starting a new life interning at an advertising agency, Hazlett started to perform in local pubs. This is where his old music publisher found out about his singing abilities and introduced him to now longtime collaborator Freddy Alexander, a turning point that reignited his passion for music and set him on the path to success.

2023 was a busy year for Hazlett, as he released his debut album Bloom Mountain to positive support from the likes of The Line of Best Fit and Atwood Magazine, having previously received acclaim from CLASH, NME and more. Going on to support Wild Rivers and Josiah & The Bonnevilles across the UK and Europe, he ended the year by releasing the first part of Goodbye to the Valley Low. 2024 proved to be a monumental one for the artist – with new music out and having opened shows for LANY, Calum Scott, Passenger, Ocie Elliott, John Vincent III as well as his very first North American headline tour. With his latest project, Goodbye to the Valley Low, Hazlett continues to push the boundaries of his artistry and deliver a truly unforgettable musical experience.

Photo credit: Masterduck

