August Burns Red Announce Fall 2021 European Tour

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 18.

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet AUGUST BURNS RED - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [lead vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - have announced a Fall 2021 European Tour. ABR will co-headline alongside Bury Tomorrow, with support from Miss May I and Thornhill. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 18 at this location.



The trek kicks off on November 12 in the UK and runs through December 18 in Germany. All dates are below.



ABR's latest full-length, Guardians, is out now through Fearless Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release. ABR also graced the cover of the Spring 2020 issue of Revolver. Check out the Apple Music track-by-track rundown here.





AUGUST BURNS RED ON TOUR

WITH BURY TOMORROW, MISS MAY I, + THORNHILL:



11/12 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

11/13 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall

11/14 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria University

11/15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

11/17 - Leeds, UK - Beckett SU

11/19 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

11/20 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

11/21 - Bristol, UK - Academy

11/22 - Norwich, UK - UEA

11/24 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

11/25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

11/26 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage

11/27 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

11/28 - Eindhoven, NL - Effenaar

11/29 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal

12/1 - Prague, CZ - Meet Factory

12/2 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys

12/3 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

12/4 - Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller

12/5 - Warsaw, PL - Proxima

12/6 - Bratislava, SL - MMC

12/8 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert

12/9 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert

12/10 - Nuremberg, DE - Lowensaal

12/11 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

12/12 - Lyon, FR - Ninkasi Kao

12/15 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

12/16 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

12/17 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

12/18 - Munster, DE - Skaters Palace

View More Music Stories Related Articles