August Burns Red Announce Fall 2021 European Tour
Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 18.
Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet AUGUST BURNS RED - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [lead vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - have announced a Fall 2021 European Tour. ABR will co-headline alongside Bury Tomorrow, with support from Miss May I and Thornhill. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 18 at this location.
The trek kicks off on November 12 in the UK and runs through December 18 in Germany. All dates are below.
ABR's latest full-length, Guardians, is out now through Fearless Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release. ABR also graced the cover of the Spring 2020 issue of Revolver. Check out the Apple Music track-by-track rundown here.
AUGUST BURNS RED ON TOUR
WITH BURY TOMORROW, MISS MAY I, + THORNHILL:
11/12 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
11/13 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall
11/14 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria University
11/15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
11/17 - Leeds, UK - Beckett SU
11/19 - Manchester, UK - Ritz
11/20 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
11/21 - Bristol, UK - Academy
11/22 - Norwich, UK - UEA
11/24 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
11/25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
11/26 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage
11/27 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
11/28 - Eindhoven, NL - Effenaar
11/29 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal
12/1 - Prague, CZ - Meet Factory
12/2 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys
12/3 - Hamburg, DE - Docks
12/4 - Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller
12/5 - Warsaw, PL - Proxima
12/6 - Bratislava, SL - MMC
12/8 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert
12/9 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert
12/10 - Nuremberg, DE - Lowensaal
12/11 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn
12/12 - Lyon, FR - Ninkasi Kao
12/15 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk
12/16 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp
12/17 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall
12/18 - Munster, DE - Skaters Palace