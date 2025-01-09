Atticus Roness Shares Power Pop Single 'Not The One (I'm Looking For)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atticus Roness, Atlanta's own rock & roll maverick, is set to captivate fans with his latest single, "Not The One (I'm Looking For)." This track is the first taste of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Power Pop World Domination, slated for release on April 4, 2025. Following the success of his melancholic debut LP, Square One, and the fan-favorite double single Napa Valley Suicide, Roness returns with an explosive sound poised to revive the excitement of classic power pop for a new generation.

Opening with a fuzzy bass riff that grips you instantly, "Not The One (I'm Looking For)" blends the grit of modern psychedelic rock with the melodic hooks of power pop. Produced and engineered by Caleb Heiple, with mixing and mastering by Christopher Alan Yates, the track features standout contributions from Radley Fenimore (bass), Stephen Grubb (drums), and Roness himself (guitars, vocals, and keys). Together, they've crafted a soundscape both nostalgic and refreshing. Roness describes the track as, "gritty and fun, all while showcasing some real chops by all the players. Extremely Beatlesque."

With Power Pop World Domination, Roness celebrates the evolution of a genre that emerged during the 1960s British Invasion and was carried into new wave, alternative rock, and beyond. "Done right, power pop is too pop for rock and too rock for pop, but just right in the end," Roness explains. "This album is my way of bringing its soaring guitars and harmonies back to the forefront." From the droning and energetic finale of the single to the textured and layered production that defines the album, Roness's passion for storytelling and sonic innovation shines through in every note.

Raised in Atlanta, Roness has emerged as a melodic force in the alternative rock scene. Known for his prolific songwriting and electric stage presence, he has earned a veteran status in his local music community. With influences like The Beatles, Oasis, and Big Star, Roness channels a timeless yet modern energy in his music. His upcoming album, described as "the sounds I've always wanted to make," promises to woo critics and fans alike.

To celebrate the album's release, Roness will kick off a three-date run in April 2025, aptly titled "The Domination Begins." "Not The One (I'm Looking For)" is now available on all streaming platforms.

