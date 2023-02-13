Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Atlas Maior To Release New Album 'Hadal' This Week

The album will be released on February 17.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Hadal (out February 17, 2023) is a diverse instrumental album that pivots between driving energy and moody introspection embodying the evolution of Atlas Maior from its inception into the full ensemble it has become.

The album offers the first collection of compositions written by Josh Peters and Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab and Turkish maqamat/makamlar modal systems. The duo composed this offering with rhythms reminiscent of west Africa, Morocco, and the Arabian Peninsula which can be heard within songs "Basalt," and the title track "Hadal."

The band's versatility within jazz experimental contexts can be witnessed within free flowing improvised compositions "Ignis Fatuus" and "Fata Morgana" which are equally inspired by New York's Loft Jazz of the 1970s, and the Afrofuturist musings of Faruq Z, Bey in the 1980s.

This studio recording is unique to Atlas Maior in that it brings together two rhythm sections, and for the first time two drummers performing two drum kits together (Del Bosque and Parks). Peters' approach to writing for two drummers is informed by Ghanian Highlife, 4/4 Gulf rhythms ayyala bahriya (United Arab Emirates), arda janubian (Saudi Arabia). The arda janubian rhythm has similarities in feel to Brazilian samba which can be heard on "Basalt."

The initial melody for "Basalt" was written by Thomson, and heavily influenced by Ornette Coleman, as can be heard in the rubato introductory melody performed by alto saxophone and oud, which is a departure from Atlas Maior's previous approaches with this instrumentation. Together Peters and Thomson constructed the overall vision and form for "Basalt" by solidifying the chord progression and developing the overall arrangement and various sections of the piece.

The duo expresses, "we were very much influenced by the expansive scenic imagery of the southwest United States and the desire to be in nature, along with the theme of connection to one's sense of self. "Basalt" evokes a soaring sense of transcendence over buttes, rocks, and the red dust from the earth." The single art for "Basalt" was created by Benson A. Roberts III, and is a photograph that Roberts took of Salton Sea, CA.

Songs "Ignis Fatuus" and "Hadal," were originally conceptualized as two movements of a one larger composition. "Ignis Fatus" is a pensive and introspectively improvised piece that follows a written form starting with solo alto saxophone, and ending with solo oud. The improvisation foreshadows "Hadal" by including the ayyala bahriya rhythm that is used during the first half of the title track.

Hadal continues the successful writing momentum and creative partnership between Peters and Thomson (since their first songs together "Ya Ali" and "Nazuk with Ali Pervez Mehdi), this time in an instrumental setting. Hadal features drummers Stefan Del Bosque making his debut recording appearance with Atlas Maior, along with Aaron Parks who appeared on 2020's Singles ("Nazuk," "Ya Ali"). Bassist Tarik Hassan finishes his Austin, TX seven-year tenure with the band before departing for Lyon, France. Hassan first recorded with Atlas Maior on 2019's LP RIPTIDE.

About Atlas Maior:

Atlas Maior, co-led by Thomson (alto saxophone) and Peters (Middle Eastern fretless lute; oud), have constructed an artistic throng of projects within the group from their full quintet to Tabla Trio, to the full improvised Atlas Maior: Palindrome project (inspired by Atlas Maior's double LP Palindrome), in addition to collaborations with guest vocalists ("Nazuk," "Ya Ali" with Ali Pervez Mehdi).

Tour Dates:

02/15 @ Rubber Gloves - Denton, TX
02/17 @ The Grackle Art Gallery - Fort Worth, TX
03/11 @ Central Market Westgate - Austin, TX

Photo Credit: Ricardo Acevedo



