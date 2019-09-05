Atlantic Records Announces Label Debut Single from Wafia

Atlantic Records have announced the label debut single from groundbreaking singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Wafia. "Hurts (Feat. Louis the Child & Whethan)" is available today at all DSPs and streaming services. The bouncy, euphoric track is joined by a stunning companion video directed by acclaimed Chicago-based filmmaker collective, Weird Life Films (Laura Gordon, Mike Monachos, Ryan Ohm and Jackson James) and is now streaming.

"Hurts came together so quickly on the day I first met Sarah Aarons and wrote it with her. The session itself went for like 13 hours but mostly because we were just hanging out, getting to know each other and in between all that we were writing the song on just keys with Rogét Chahayed," says Wafia, "We loved the song and called Whethan that night to come over to the house to lay some ideas down on it. It wasn't till months after that we felt the Louis The Child boys should hop on too. When it came time to film the video it just felt so right to be filming it in Whethan and Louis The Child's hometown of Chicago around my Lollapalooza appearance for 'Better Not'. This song to me is such a labor of love between friends and I feel so lucky to get to make music with these incredible people."

"We were so excited to collaborate with two of our favorite people, Wafia and Whethan." says Louis The Child, "We hope you love it as much as we do."

Whethan says of the collab, "It's a homie track. It was an opportunity to be able to come together with friends and make music. Both Wafia and Louis The Child are like family ,so this one means a lot to me."

Hailed by VOGUE as "the 24-year-old, Muslim, Iraqi-Syrian, queer artist that is single handedly shaking up the music industry with her 'purposeful pop,'" Wafia has made waves for magnifying identifiable and idiosyncratic experiences in the form of alternative electro anthems rich with keen observation and lyrical power. She first arrived with an initial series of independent releases and collaborations but truly captured the world's attention with her featured role on Louis the Child's 2018 smash, "Better Not (Feat. Wafia)," streaming. The track earned worldwide streams in excess of 200 million along with a RIAA Gold certification and widespread acclaim from the likes of W, Idolator, Ladygunn, NPR, Wonderland, i-D, and more.

Now based in Los Angeles after growing up in Australia, Wafia quickly followed up with her own "I'm Good," drawing millions of worldwide streams as well as further applause from The FADER, which wrote, "Produced by John Hill and co-written with Wrabel, ('I'm Good' is) built around a pulsing beat and shimmery instrumentation that, together, sound like a moment of self-confident clarity." "I'm Good" is "a perfect song," declared Refinery 29. "The groove...is truly second to none, and paired with (Wafia's) airy vocals, it makes for a next-level conception on a classic genre of song."

With over 300 million worldwide streams to her name thus far, Wafia is keenly aware of her position in life and is committed to empowering marginalized communities, at home and abroad, while also helping women of all shapes, sizes, and nationalities find themselves in her music. Though her unique art is distinctly personal, Wafiafirmly believes creative gifts are meant to be shared and is passionately determined to create a positive environment that says all are welcome here.

Wafia - who is currently hard at work recording her long-awaited EP, due next year - will join Electric Guest on select dates of the first leg of their upcoming KIN World Tour, beginning October 28th at Seattle, WA's Showbox and then continuing into November.

About Louis the Child: Louis the Child is a Chicago-bred production duo comprised of Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett. After landing three singles on the Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart in 2017, they delivered a series of exciting releases in 2018, including collaborations with artists like Joey Purp and Quinn XCII, as well as "Better Not" ft. Wafia - a #1 hit on the US iTunes Electronic charts, featured on their EP Kids at Play. Also in 2018, Louis the Child scored the #58 spot on the first-ever Billboard Dance 100 artist rankings, then moved up to the #46 spot on the 2019 list. While their current single "Too Close" ft Wrabel is out now, they kick off their North American "Here For Now" headline tour on November 2nd in Orlando, Florida.

About Whethan: Whethan sustains perpetual forward motion. The Chicago-born and Los Angeles-based artist/producer cultivates a cutting-edge style underpinned by dancefloor-ready electronic synths, yet inclusive of alternative experimentation and three-dimensional pop expanse. Drawing inspiration from Justice as well as MGMT, Foster the People, and Phoenix, Whethan has continued to evolve, elevating his sound into a new stratosphere. The 19 year-old prodigy has already built a prolific catalog having collaborated with pop superstar Charli XCX on "Love Gang" as well as legendary Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello and alternative heroes Portugal The Man. for "Every Step That I Take." Meanwhile, he tallied impressive numbers on "Savage" [feat. Flux Pavilion & MAX], clocking 81 million-plus Spotify streams as well as his smash collab "High" with Dua Lipa from the chart-topping Fifty Shades Feed Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. His Life of a Wallflower, Vol. 1 EP brought Whethan's career to new heights with acclaimed singles "Good Nights" (feat. Mascolo), "Radar" (feat. HONNE), and "Superlove" feat. Oh Wonder. In between selling out headline gigs and touring alongside The Chainsmokers, Whethan has continued to dominate the touring space delivering standout sets at Lollapalooza, Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, Outside Lands, and Coachella where he invited Mason Ramsey on stage for an internet-breaking moment. Acclaimed by everyone from Billboard to The FADER and cumulatively streamed upwards of 350 million times as of 2019, Whethan sparks a future-facing flame on his full-length debut for Big Beat/Atlantic Records and more releases on the horizon.

WAFIA LIVE DATES 2019

OCTOBER

28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *

29 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial *

30 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

NOVEMBER

1 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom *

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent *

3 - San Diego, CA - The Irenic *

* All Dates w/ELECTRIC GUEST

Photo Credit: Alexandra Gavillet





Related Articles View More Music Stories