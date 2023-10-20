Atarashii Gakko! Release New Song 'Tokyo Calling'

Their North American tour kicks off November 7.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

In classic ATARASHII GAKKO! fashion, the track's chorus is a catchy mantra meant for live audiences to scream back at them. 

Directed by Pennacky, the music video depicts the four-piece in a gigantic form, on a mission to rescue Tokyo citizens from the negativity of monotony. Despite the initial panic throughout the city as they harness Genki energy to save their peers, ATARASHII GAKKO! ultimately prevails and leads people from all walks of life to a high-energy gathering where they escape the dullness of their lives.

Award-winning director Pennacky is a longtime collaborator of ATARASHII GAKKO!, directing videos such as “NAINAINAI” and “Night Before The Exam.” His other works include Balming Tiger, BTS, Gen Hoshino and more.

The group reflected on the song, “ATARASHII GAKKO! have ventured further into new territory. In other words, this may be literally the new ‘ATARASHII' GAKKO! In our beloved Tokyo, this song addresses the daily dilemmas and struggles we all face. From Tokyo to all of Japan and to the world, we will send our energy, courage, and love. Please give us your best regards!”

“Tokyo Calling” arrives just ahead of the quartet's first ever North American tour. The already sold out SEISHUN Tour kicks off at Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre on November 7th and runs through the month wrapping the North American leg at Mexico City's Corona Capital festival. Earlier this year, the band played Head In The Clouds' LA and New York festivals, giving U.S. audiences a taste of the group's unapologetic authenticity on stage. Full tour dates are listed below.  

ATARASHII GAKKO!  (literally meaning “new school” in Japanese) are a group of four young women who are redefining what it means to be a girl group. While most J-Pop female idol groups are known for their squeaky high voices, perfectly synchronized dance moves, feigned images of purity and innocence, and an excessive drive to always be kawaii (cute), AG! isn't into any of that. They wear sailor-fuku (sailor suits) uniforms in a style that were worn by Japanese students back in the 70s and 80s with long skirts and pulled-up socks, and staunchly refuse to be objectified.

Their aggressive and expressive dance moves, which they choreograph themselves, are a hybrid of the energy of Japanese butoh dance, heavy metal headbanging, and hip-hop street dancing. Musically, AG! brings together elements of modern J-Pop, Showa-era kayokyoku, rap, punk, dance music, but it would be pointless to try to categorize them in any genre.

FULL NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Nov. 7 Los Angeles, CA  @ The Fonda Theatre

Nov. 8 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 10 New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov. 11 Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Nov. 13 Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

Nov. 15 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Nov. 16 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 18 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

Dec. 2 Hong Kong @ Clockenflap Festival

Dec. 3 Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

Photo Credit: Takeshi Kudo



