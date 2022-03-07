Ashley Myles Releases New Single 'Fire'

Soulful singer/songwriter Ashley Myles sings about tides, fires, and storms-all phenomena that could describe her voice on her forthcoming EP Tides due 3/25/22 (pre-save). Last month, she dropped her scorching second single "Fire."

"Myles delivers the goods with her commanding vocals that cut through the mix like a hot knife through butter." -EarMilk

Tides EP showcases four tracks that dive deep into the understanding that there are situations we can't change. The soul-infused pop songs carry their own, but it's Myles' voice that really lifts them up. Working with co-writer and producer Rob Kleiner (Kylie Minogue, CeeLo Green) in his Los Angeles studio, Myles transformed her songs into forces of nature.

The Tides EP will be available on all major streaming sites on March 25.

Listen to the new single here: