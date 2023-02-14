Ashley Cooke Releases Wedding Version of 'Never Til Now'

Breakthrough artist Ashley Cooke surprises fans with an intimate, soulful rendition of "Never Til Now (Wedding Version)" available just in time for Valentine's Day.

The songstress, once again joined by BMLG Country megastar Brett Young, delights her massive fan base by offering them the ultimate song to celebrate life's defining moments. The new take on the track written by Cooke and Matt Roy serves as the perfect soundtrack to unforgettable memories with Cooke and Young's dreamy vocals shining through.

After the "TikTok sensation turned Country mainstay" (CMT) called upon her fans to send in their most fond memories, Cooke received over 600 fan submissions, many of which are highlighted in the ballads' all-new music video.

"Since the day 'Never Til Now' came out, people have been begging me for a wedding version. It has been so touching to get to watch videos of people commemorating their biggest life moments with this song," shares Cooke.

"From walking down the aisle, first dances, gender reveals and montages about your families, to seeing couples serenading one another in the crowd, it has meant the world that you'd incorporate my music into your life stories. I'm so grateful I could bring this song to life by using all of your beautiful memories in the music video. This one's for you!"

Originally released on her debut project Already Drank That Beer, the star-studded single kickstarted Cooke's whirlwind 2022 that saw tours with Cole Swindell, Brett Young and Jordan Davis.

In addition to making her national television debut with "Never Til Now" on ABC's "The Bachelorette" in July, Cooke secured the No.1 spot on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown before fulfilling lifelong dreams of back-to-back Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium debuts. Dubbed as a "romantic hit" by Good Morning America, the charming duet also received praise from Billboard who tapped it as a "tender, romantic ballad," while MusicRow declared it was "love in every note."

Newly named as one of 2023's CMT Next Women of Country, Cooke gears up to head overseas for the first time to play the Country 2 Country (C2C) Spotlight Stage in London on March 10 and Glasgow on March 11.

This spring, she joins duet partner Brett Young on his 5 Tour 3 2 1 Tour and a headlining run in her home state of Florida before performing at Tortuga Music Festival on April 16. Come summer, fans can catch Cooke sharing the stage with Country music superstar Luke Bryan on his Country On Tour.

Watch the new music video here: