Ashley Barron Releases New Single 'Cryin' In A Bar'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ashley Barron has released the new single Cryin' in a Bar.

She has shared the stage with some of country music's best, including opening for the legendary T. Graham Brown, Dylan Scott, Maddie & Tae, Tyler Farr, and Craig Campbell. As a rising artist Ashley Barron takes a bold step away from traditional heartbreak and redefines the narratives in her new single, "Cryin' In A Bar." Steering clear of the typical love story plot, this song flips the script on challenging the notion that a broken heart comes from surprising strength rather than "Crying In A Bar." The song, co-written by Ashley and acclaimed songwriter Pete Sallis, is a testament to their combined storytelling prowess. Pete, known for his work with artists like Ronnie Dunn, Maddie & Tae, Bucky Covington, and the multi-platinum hit "Shut Up and Fish," brings his signature touch to "Cryin' In A Bar."

STREAM HERE

I should be crying in a bar

In the corner in the dark

Drowning in the bourbon wishing I was hurting

More than I am

But when I hear those

jukebox sad songs play

They don't sting as bad as yesterday

They were wrong whoever said you can't mend a broken heart

I should be crying in a bar

Ashley says, "When we wrote this song, I was very much overwriting your typical love story. 'Cryin' In A Bar' is a twist. When you feel like your heart should be broken, but in reality, you're okay!"

"Cryin' In A Bar" is the second single to follow the first titled "Betrayed," which was released earlier this year with placements in Cowgirl Magazine, The Women of Country, and featured as a cover story three-page spread on Poze Magazine. It served as the opening move, setting the stage for a journey of overcoming personal challenges where every song is a strategic move and the ultimate victory is found within herself.

Ashley adds, "The production on this song is hands down one of my favorites. I remember being in the studio trying to feel the rhythm, so I started doing the waltz in front of my vocal mic."

Whether playing in an intimate venue or on a large festival stage, Ashley commands the attention of the audience, leaving a lasting mark. Her concerts are a dynamic blend of country and rock, infused with a sense of authenticity and grit drawn from her personal experiences.

As a touring artist, Ashley recently headlined her show at the National Scleroderma Walk in Napa County, CA, a foundation close to her heart as she was selected to be their celebrity ambassador. She is also set to perform at the Platteville Fire Department Celebration on June 22, 2024, in Platteville, WI; the Winneshiek County Fair in Decorah, IA, with Joe Nichols on July 12, 2024; and the Dallas County, Iowa, with Craig Morgan on July 13, 2024.

For more information and to connect with Ashley Barron, follow her on Website, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, TikTok, and YouTube.

Comments