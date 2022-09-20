Ashibah Reveals New House Anthem 'Give It Up'

Following the esteemed collaboration Let It Kill Ya with chart-topping producer Ferreck Dawn, Ashibah brings the heat this time to Gorgon City's REALM label with haunting house single Give It Up.

Recently closing out Copenhagen's Fluid Festival and dropping an official Beatport Sounds x Loopmasters sample pack 4 E.V.E.R, Ashibah continues to demonstrate her multifaceted musical skill. With signature self-taught production, self-recorded vocals, and thoughtful writing and composition, her dedication to her craft has seen her release on major imprints like Solotoko, Rule Zero, Nothing Else Matters, Anjunabeats, Sony Music, D4 D4NCE, DFTD, Kittball, Get Physical, Spinnin' Records and more.

Channelling a diverse cultural heritage drawn from both her Danish and Egyptian roots and her second home of Brazil, Ashibah has earned massive live sets globally from clubs like Brazil's Green Valley and famous venue Hi Ibiza to heavyweight festivals such as Lollapalooza, Rock Rio, Summerburst Festival, and Copenhagen Distortion. The past year alone has seen Ashibah officially remix for GRAMMY nominated act Above & Beyond and debut on Danny Howard's Nothing Else Matters label Get 2 Know Me supported by the likes of BBC Radio 1, Jamie Jones, David Guetta and Claptone.

The single also received a remix treatment from Danny Howard himself, who invited Ashibah to play alongside at his Amnesia residency in Ibiza this past July. Continuing her Ibiza showcase, Ashibah supported Vintage Culture at Hii Ibiza, where she performed to a packed crowd with her unique live approach that weaves vocals and mixing with undeniable club weapons.

Dedicated to breaking through the standard house music mould, Ashibah maintains an indemand sound with releases like Beatport no. 2 We Found Love with Nora En Pure that boasts over 10M streams, Intro Rework with Vintage Culture, Bruno B and Ӧwnboss that currently sits at over 37M streams and stunning Beatport no.4 Devotion.

Now getting set for her Brazilian leg of the tour including an upcoming show at the renowned L'Occitane Theatre later this year with electronic icon Peggy Gou, a Boma show in December alongside acts such as Massano, and a performance at Reveillon Laroc Club, Ashibah continues to evolve her dance floor sound alluring new single Give It Up. A synth-led cinematic soundtrack primed for the club, Ashibah's Gorgon City backed single brings a signature stunning edge and deeply cutting vocals that chill the spine and levitate the mind.

Ashibah - Give It Up is out now via REALM. Listen here: