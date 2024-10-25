Ashe and Suki Waterhouse Collab on New Single 'Pushing Daisies'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville-based vocalist and songwriter Ashe unveils a new song “Pushing Daisies” with friend, frequent collaborator, and musician Suki Waterhouse. The track arrives on the heels of Ashe’s guest appearance at Suki’s show in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre—part of her current “Sparklemuffin” tour—on Wednesday, where the pair debuted the song live for the first time.

“Pushing Daisies” is the song that reignited Ashe’s love for music. After taking a much needed hiatus from the industry, she agreed to get back into the studio with Suki to write and record new music—a process that ultimately inspired the creation of her third studio album, Willson, which is out now to critical praise.

“When Suki asked to write last June, I was still deep in my disappearing act. I was reluctant to show up but felt a special tug to go to the session,” details Ashe. “This was the first song I had written in a long, long time and it felt like everything clicked back into place. The day after that writing session, I woke up and started working on my album so it all feels full circle to put this song into the world. ‘Pushing Daisies’ is a chipper little tune about being at war with your dream self and wondering whether you’re in a dream state or quite possibly, six feet under.”

Ashe recently performed a special “one night only” release show in celebration of the new album in Nashville, which sold out in under two hours. The show marked her first and only headline show in a year and a half after she returned to the stage earlier this year as a surprise guest at Niall Horan’s show in New York. Additionally, Ashe appeared on stage with Noah Kahan last month during his closing set at Pilgrimage festival, the final show on Kahan’s two year Stick Season Tour—watch a clip HERE.

Produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch (boygenius), with contributions from Julian Bunetta, Steph Jones of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song “Espresso,” Willson finds Ashe returning to Nashville and her songwriting roots, rediscovering herself after a bout of artistic and personal confusion. The project marks a notable new chapter for the songstress who made the decision to step away from music following the successes of her previous two albums Ashlyn (2021)—which featured the global hit “Moral of the Story”—and Rae (2022).

“Moral of the Story” was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Ashe’s meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry’s biggest names—FINNEAS, Kahan and Horan included. Her previous EPs have received critical acclaim from Teen Vogue, FADER and more, while her subsequent debut album, Ashlyn (2021), saw praise from Variety, Billboard, and Nylon, with People calling the record a “profound listen.”

ABOUT SUKI WATERHOUSE

Suki Waterhouse is a platinum-certified musician who recently released her double-LP, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin [Sub Pop], to rave reviews. About the album, Associated Press said, “[it] never outstays its welcome and features plenty of shining moments… the variety and pacing of the release make it enjoyable all the way through.”

She brought this body of work to life with Executive Producer Eli Hirsch (courtship.) as well as Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Father John Misty, Beyonce), Brad Cook (Bon Iver, War on Drugs, Snail Mail), Greg Gonzalez (Cigarettes After Sex), Rick Nowels (James Blake, Lana del Rey), and Natalie Findlay and Jules Apollinaire of the band Ttrruuces (with whom she co-wrote “Good Looking” and “OMG”).

Suki faithfully followed a lifelong passion for music to her 2022 full-length debut, I Can’t Let Go. Adorned by “Moves” and “Melrose Meltdown,” it incited widespread critical applause from Variety, Nylon, NME, The Line of Best Fit, and more. Between headlining shows and touring with Father John Misty, “Good Looking” surged online, generating nearly a billion streams, going RIAA platinum, and paving the way for the Milk Teeth EP and her sold-out, headlining Coolest Place in the World Tour. Simultaneously, Suki’s life moved at lightspeed. She absorbed inspiration from a season of change earmarked by unforgettable moments a la gracing the stage of Lollapalooza 2023, performing on multiple continents, and closing out the Gobi Tent at Coachella this past year.

Photo credit: Luke Rogers

