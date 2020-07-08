Art Of Shock Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates For Sepultura North American Quadra Tour
Los Angeles based thrash metal band Art Of Shock announces their rescheduled 2021 tour dates for the Sepultura North American Quadra Tour. Art Of Shock will be joining the all-star line-up alongside Sepultura, Sacred Reich and Crowbar, starting March 6th in Sacramento, CA and wrapping on April 10th in Berkley, CA. All previously purchased tickets for the cancelled 2020 dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Tickets are available for purchase now, HERE.
Art Of Shock recently released their debut full-length album, Dark Angeles via Century Media Records this past March. The album was produced and mixed by Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and is available for purchase HERE.
Art Of Shock's Century Media debut, Dark Angeles, churns with that intensity of the city of (fallen) angels. AOS' hard-luck and hard-won story begins with their debut at the Whiskey A-Go-Go. Without having a full band or equipment, they book a show, with less than two weeks to pull it off and pull it off they did. The stint landed the band a slew of shows throughout SoCal and a ravenous fan base in the LA metal scene. Art Of Shock's sheer determination then found the band securing a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. Over the years the band have shared the stage with the likes of Trivium, The Cavalera Conspiracy, Sacred Reich, and more. With the release of Dark Angeles, the band is ready to show the world what they're made of.
Art Of Shock is Art Geezar (vocals, rhythm guitar), Nick Ertel (lead guitar), Adrian Geezar (drums), and Brice Snyder (bass).
ART OF SHOCK TOUR DATES:
March 6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
March 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
March 8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
March 10 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
March 11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
March 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
March 13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
March 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
March 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
March 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
March 18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
March 19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
March 20 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
March 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Live Arts
March 22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
March 23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
March 25 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The Fillmore
March 26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
March 27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
March 28 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
March 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
March 31 - Austin, TX - Parish
April 1 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
April 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
April 3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
April 5 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
April 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
April 7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
April 8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre
April 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
April 10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer