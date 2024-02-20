Ariana Grande's New Album Is House Music With a Mix of R&B: 'Sweetener Meets Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande is previewing what her upcoming album might sound like.

Since the Grammy-winner announced that she won't be releasing more singles from the album until its release, a new video posted to her social media gives an inside look at her label's first reaction to the album.

After their first listen to select songs from the album, an executive called the album "brilliant," commending the house music genre and R&B tie-in.

"Between you and Max [Martin] it'll just be perfect. The vocals are great. The changes, the tempos, the house music of it, then there's a little R&B. It's you. It's like an elevated version of all the albums that came before like 'Sweetener' meets kind of a 'Thank U, Next."

Grande's new album, "Eternal Sunshine," will be released on March 8. She also recently wrapped filming for the Wicked movie musical adaptation. Watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming film here.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.