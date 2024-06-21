Ariana Grande Releases 'the boy is mine' Remix With Brandy and Monica

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist, and international superstar, Ariana Grande releases new remix of “the boy is mine” with the iconic Grammy Award winning singers, Brandy and Monica.

The 1998 single, “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 for 13 weeks, becoming the best-selling song of the year and the best-selling female duet of all time.

Earlier this month, Ariana premiered the official music video for “the boy is mine,” directed by Christian Breslauer, starring Penn Badgley with special appearances from Brandy and Monica. Watch the official music video HERE.

“the boy is mine” is featured on Ariana Grande’s critically acclaimed new album eternal sunshine, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, her sixth #1 album. The album also features certified RIAA Platinum hits “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” which both singles also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen here:

Comments