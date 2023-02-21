Araya Shares 'POISON' From 'ARENA' EP Out in April

Thai-Chilean, NYC native, multi-hyphenate artist Araya, today shares an intimate track from his forthcoming ARENA EP, "POISON." The restraint displayed in this track is a beautiful foil to the blistering energy throughout his catalogue, including his most recent track "Electro Devil ft. CLIP."

"POISON" further illustrates Araya's breadth as an artist and producer, as it brings to life the feelings you cycle through when you're going through heartbreak anew, specifically with someone who has such a tight grasp on your heart, but who isn't even right for you.

The bass drops mimic the way your heart drops when you think of them, Araya's voice playing with the tension between the high highs and low lows. When the beat really kicks in, you get a bit of the power you feel in moments of self-awareness: "I know you probably want your life back"

The video is an introduction into the world he's created with this new music - either enticing you to come in and join him or warning you of the deeply-felt emotions that live there, like a big, beautiful "BEWARE" sign. Either way you're beyond tempted to enter.

Of "POISON," Araya says, "''POISON' is the first single from my upcoming EP, ARENA. There is a major tonal and emotional shift in the new music, as the entirety of this project was written during an extremely emotionally tumultuous time in my life. All of these songs express a heartbreak and sense of self doubt I've never felt before.

Poison is one of the most honest songs on ARENA as it acts as a sort of confessional for me, acknowledging my part in toxic cycles that I felt like were bigger than me. I'm realizing both in my writing & in this song specifically that I always leave myself a trail of hope for a better me, even if in that moment I can't project that into my actual life. Poison is my submission to a cruel love; accepting that & my previous choices, in hopes of eventually growing from it all."

Born and raised in Long Island, NY, Araya attended FIT and trained to be a graphic designer and photographer, while dreaming of pursuing a career in music. He has always grappled with purpose, identity, and spirituality through his music as he mixes vintage and futuristic sounds into a transfixing blend of R&B, soul, hip-hop, and electronic music. Araya uses music as a medium to comprehend and channel life experiences into reflective tales of self-acceptance and understanding.

Recalling artists like Tirzah, Erika de Casier, or Blood Orange, Araya has fans at NPR Music, Teen Vogue, Remezcla, SPIN, and more, and he was chosen for Spotify's Fresh Finds Program alongside Doss, Toledo and Pom Pom Squad (and named the most streamed artist on the entire Spotify Fresh Finds playlist in 2021).

In February of 2022, Araya released his sophomore LP, Ethos, to significant acclaim just over a year after his breakout debut Atlas. Since the release of Ethos, Araya has been steadily collaborating with a myriad of producers & artists such as CLIP, Y2K, Yeek, Monte Booker, Junior Varsity, Cautious Clay & more while also putting the final touches on his upcoming EP, Arena, slated for release Spring of 2023.

