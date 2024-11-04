Apple Music Releases New 'Carols Covered' Holiday Playlists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple Music’s latest Carols Covered collection features a fresh selection of beloved Christmas and holiday songs, all reimagined with a distinctive twist. These incredible new tracks were recorded by a specially curated group of artists, hand-selected by Apple Music's world class editors, and are all available to listeners worldwide in immersive Spatial Audio.

This year’s seasonal songs include selections from Alice Merton, BOYNEXTDOOR, Ditonellapiaga, Lights, Luisa Almaguer, MaKenzie, MENTISSA, Lizzy McAlpine, Pheelz, Tade Dust, Tones and I, Rachel Chinouriri, Rachel Platten, Ruel, The Linda Lindas, and Zach Top.

Apple Music's global Classical Carols Covered playlist is also back with a new line-up of exclusive to Apple Music holiday songs featuring beautiful new versions of carols and festive songs performed by top classical artists. The full Classical Carols Covered playlist will also be available to subscribers on the Apple Music Classical app. This year’s collection features whimsical arrangements from Anastasia Kobekina, Daniil Trifonov, Hayato Sumino and SANSARA as they perform well-known Christmas music alongside a couple of lesser-known gems and bring their incredible musicianship to these carols.

This year Apple Music is also debuting seven new holiday playlists. From chill to romance, your holiday mood is covered with new collections like Holiday Piano, Cozy Christmas, Christmas Chill, New in Holiday, A Very Gospel Christmas, A LoFi Holiday, and Mistletoe.

2024 Carols Covered Tracks

Rachel Platten, “Jingle Bell Rock”

Lizzy McAlpine, “Celebrate Me Home”

Zach Top, “Blue Christmas”

MaKenzie, “Let It Snow”

The Linda Lindas, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree"

Ruel, “santa doesn’t know you like i do"

Tones and I, “Hallelujah

Lights, “Last Christmas”

MENTISSA, “Shake Up Christmas"

Alice Merton, “Sleigh Ride”

Ditonellapiaga, “(Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With The Bag”

Tade Dust, “I Saw Three Ships"

Luisa Almaguer, “Amarga Navidad"

Pheelz, “The Twelve Days of Christmas”

BOYNEXTDOOR, “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Rachel Chinouriri, “Christmas Lights”

2024 Classical Carols Covered Tracks

Anastasia Kobekina, “The Coventry Carol”

Daniil Trifonov, “Man of the House”

Hayato Sumino, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

SANSARA, “Peace on Earth"

