Aparde Releases 'Hands Rest - Remixes'

In the summer of 2019, German musician Aparde released 'Hands Rest', an album that ingeniously navigated the tenuous line between electronic music and avant-garde pop, to great acclaim.

While capturing the thumping essence of Berlin's club scene, in which Aparde is immersed, 'Hands Rest' also took listeners to the depths of the musician himself, far from clubs and live sets, to a world that is both intimate and profound.

Aparde has now openned up his album for a select group of friends and fellow producers, namely Lusine, Robot Koch and Ruede Hagelstein, to explore its depths through three remixes.

The American IDM producer, Lusine offered his take of Integrity. Listen to the track below:





