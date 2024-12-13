Anya Marina and Matt Pond Share 'Click Click Click'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed singer-songwriters Anya Marina and Matt Pond (Matt Pond PA) have shared the new single “Click Click Click” together. The husband-wife duo harmonizes on the acoustic new track ahead of their upcoming tour dates together in January 2025.

Tomorrow night marks the end of Marina’s marathon 2024 tour with Nikki Glaser at the Chubb Theatre in Concord, NH. For a complete list of upcoming tour dates, visit here.

ANYA MARINA w/ Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour

DECEMBER 2024

13 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre - 7PM

13 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre - 9:30PM

14 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre - 7PM

14 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre – 9:30PM

ANYA MARINA AND MATT POND PA LIVE 2025

JANUARY

29 - Somerville, MA - The Rockwell

30 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

31 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

FEBRUARY

1 - West Nyack, NY - Rockland Ctr for the Arts

2 - The Hamilton Live - DC

4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Pittsburgh Winery

7 - Baltimore, MD - Club 603

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Comments