Anya Marina and Matt Pond Share 'Click Click Click'

Listen to the new single from the husband-wife duo.
Acclaimed singer-songwriters Anya Marina and Matt Pond (Matt Pond PA) have shared the new single “Click Click Click” together. The husband-wife duo harmonizes on the acoustic new track ahead of their upcoming tour dates together in January 2025.
Tomorrow night marks the end of Marina’s marathon 2024 tour with Nikki Glaser at the Chubb Theatre in Concord, NH. For a complete list of upcoming tour dates, visit here.
DECEMBER 2024
13 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre - 7PM
13 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre - 9:30PM
14 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre - 7PM
14 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre – 9:30PM
ANYA MARINA AND MATT POND PA LIVE 2025
JANUARY
29 - Somerville, MA - The Rockwell
30 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace
31 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
FEBRUARY
1 - West Nyack, NY - Rockland Ctr for the Arts
2 - The Hamilton Live - DC
4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Pittsburgh Winery
7 - Baltimore, MD - Club 603
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
