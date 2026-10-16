Antje Duvekot Releases NO Single and Music Video

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Antje Duvekot, winner of the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, has released a new single and music video titled 'NO.' The song details the beginning of personal agency: no to shrinking, no to appeasement, no to being endlessly palatable, and no to the idea that a woman's value depends on how comfortable she makes everyone else.

The single is off of her highly anticipated forthcoming album of the same name. The menopausal rage album is a liberation record that is raw, funny, profane, emotionally unfiltered, and unapologetically unconciliatory.

Originally born in Germany and transplanted to the U.S. as a young teen, Antje Duvekot began honing her observational skills through a lens of biculturalism when she picked up a guitar in high school. Some years later, the confessional folk of Dar Williams and Ani DiFranco gave her license to share those observations, no matter how personal, in her first emerging songs. She has never let go of the tenet of vulnerability, building a celebrated career around songs that transform deeply personal experiences into something universal.

Antje has released six studio albums, including her latest, No, produced by Seth Glier, as well as five previous albums produced by Mark Erelli, Seamus Egan of SOLAS, Richard Shindell, and Scott Petito. Her recordings feature support from Anaïs Mitchell, Dar Williams, Rose Cousins, Heather Maloney, John Gorka, Meg Hutchinson, Lucy Kaplansky, Sean Mullins, Liz Longley, and others.

With No, Duvekot enters a striking new chapter, one fueled by midlife confidence, self-discovery, and a long-overdue refusal to make herself smaller for the sake of keeping others comfortable. The album emerged from a deeply personal period of awakening in her 50th year, when the physical and emotional upheaval surrounding a uterine fibroid and perimenopause brought a lifetime of suppressed anger and frustration to the surface.

Raised in a family system that taught her to be sweet, agreeable, accommodating, and 'nice,' Duvekot came to recognize how deeply she had internalized the role of the people-pleaser. For years, she learned to avoid conflict, adapt rather than push back, and prioritize the comfort of others over her own voice. Turning 50 brought a new freedom, and with it, the realization that she no longer wanted to live according to expectations of perpetual agreeableness.

The result is No, a liberation record that is raw, funny, profane, emotionally unfiltered, and unapologetically unconciliatory. Duvekot confronts truths head-on, exploring anger not as something to suppress, but as a powerful source of agency. Across the album, she examines the relationships, systems, habits, and beliefs that taught her to disappear, while drawing a distinction between genuine kindness and the compulsory 'niceness' that can masquerade as kindness.

The album's songs embody that transformation. 'Virginia, Unhinged' follows a woman who finally reaches her limit and stops caring what anyone thinks. 'Britches' is about breaking out of the tiny role one has been assigned and discovering an inner Godzilla, too big, too loud, too confident, and too much to be contained. 'Snow White' rejects the fantasy that someone else will arrive to make everything right, while 'Fairweather Friend' and 'Predator' refuse to soften painful truths simply to make other people comfortable.

Even the album's title becomes a declaration. No is the beginning of agency: no to shrinking, no to appeasement, no to being endlessly palatable, and no to the idea that a woman's value depends on how comfortable she makes everyone else.

For an artist whose work has always been rooted in vulnerability, No represents an evolution of that honesty. This time, Duvekot is allowing herself to be louder, angrier, funnier, more irreverent, and less concerned with whether everyone approves. The album's rebellious expletives become their own form of liberation, a jubilant transgression and a way of taking up space in territory that once felt forbidden.

Duvekot's hope for No is simple: that it might surprise people, challenge expectations, and perhaps even make some listeners uncomfortable. After a career built on emotional honesty and vulnerability, she is now taking that honesty one step further, embracing an authenticity without a filter.

Antje has extensive touring experience and is a compelling live performer who has been invited to play top festivals including the Newport Folk Festival, Mountain Stage, Philadelphia Folk Festival, and Kerrville Folk Festival. Internationally, she has headlined the Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland and the Tønder Festival in Denmark. She has won some of the top songwriting honors, including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition and the Best New Folk Award at Kerrville. In one of the nation's top music markets, she won the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act, and she has appeared on various NPR programs.

In 2007, Bank of America featured Antje's song 'Merry Go Round' in a national television advertising campaign seen by millions, including a Super Bowl audience. In 2010, she performed at the TEDMED conference in San Diego, the year of the medical unveiling of Ozzy Osbourne's genome.

In addition to music, Antje works as an animator, having created music videos for Toad The Wet Sprocket, Dar Williams, Eliza Gilkyson, Martyn Joseph, Eliot Bronson, and Lori McKenna. She also leads a yearly fan volunteer trip to Guatemala.

With No, Antje Duvekot continues the tradition that has defined her career, turning vulnerability into art, but this time she is doing it on her own terms. After years of learning how to say yes, she has finally given herself permission to say no.

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