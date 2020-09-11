Anti-Pop Outlier Brother Sundance Unveils New EP I HURT YOU, I MADE THIS

Broody anti-pop singer, songwriter, and producer brother sundance-aka Rylan Talerico-unveils his new EP I HURT YOU, I MADE THIS today via Warner Records. On the 6-track record - which features recently-released tracks "NIGHTMARES" and "HOLLYWOOD" - brother sundance assembles his dark, yet dynamic world out of personal production punctuated by original loops, glitchy samples, multi-instrument proficiency, and confessional lyrics that feel ripped right from a lonely late night text message.

"My goal was to write a record that was scary for me to write - to tell secrets and share things I'm terrified to even tell my closest friends," brother sundance confesses. "In order to grow, you have to let go and open up. I feel like I'm becoming the artist and person I've always wanted to be. I used to think brother sundance was something I needed to hide behind. I realized recently that it's just me. I'm just a dude who makes records in his basement."

Born Rylan Talerico in South Florida, brother sundance went from sweaty punk shows in front of a dozen kids at fifteen-years-old to widespread renown for his 2018 EP, Honey. Recorded in his childhood bedroom, it generated 8 million-plus streams. Earning the endorsement of Apple Music as "Artist of the Week," he performed alongside the likes of Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Weezer, and Mondo Cozmo. The 2019 single "Monsters" [feat. Ella Boh] cranked out 4 million-plus streams while The Deli praised it as "dark anti-pop that sounds like it come from a studio filled with producers." Between tours, his life spun out of control. He translated this tumult into music. Almost like a film director, he meticulously cuts each element together to roll tape on the emotionally charged narrative of his 2020 EP, I HURT YOU, I MADE THIS.

