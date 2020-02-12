Anthony Lario Will Release Valentine's Day Single

As promised by Anthony via instagram, he will release his first pop single on Friday, February 14th. The single, entitled "Big Mouth" is written and sung by Anthony Lario, produced by sibling, Dominic Lario (No-K).

"Big Mouth" is Lario's first step in entering the realm of pop music. With a slightly comedic and campy twist, "Big Mouth" sounds like a vocoder married a piano-sized marching band. In the likes of Taylor Swift and FUN!, Anthony muses over the self desutrutive reasons that his relationships always seem to die. "I line all my ducks in a row just to shoot them one by one".

"Big Mouth" will be available this Friday on streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and TikTok.

Anthony Lario is known for his appearances on the CW's Unplugged with Daryn & Eraldo, Sirius XM's Radio Andy, and Instagram comedy skits @anthonylario.





