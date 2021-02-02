Anthony Granata & Ted Ganung First Single 'Take Your Time' Drops Feb. 5

NYC meets London when Deeper Vision Recordings co-founders Anthony Granata & Ted Ganung team up with foundational UK jungle/d&B singer David Boomah for 'Take Your Time.'

The NYC based duo's first single from their forthcoming Drum & Bass LP Synergy. Boomah's soulful vocals and metaphysical lyrics compliment Granata & Ganung's distinct liquid drum & bass production filled with live strings, trumpets, and guitar. Pre-order here.

Deeper Vision Recordings co-founders Ted Ganung and Anthony Granata deliver a dynamic spectrum of Drum & Bass on their collaboration album 'Synergy' out February 12 on Juno Download and available worldwide on February 26.

The LP features the soulful vocals of David Boomah on 'Take Your Time' and 'Nuff of Dem' VIP. There is also the soulful synth vibes of 'Keeping On' as well as the Zero T remix of the Neuro dancefloor banger 'Alchemical State. Synergy is a must for any DJ's record box or Drum & Bass lovers playlist.