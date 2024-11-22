Annie DiRusso Shares New Song “Wearing Pants Again (Feat. Ruston Kelly)”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Annie DiRusso shares her new song “Wearing Pants Again (feat. Ruston Kelly),” which was produced by Caleb Wright (Hippocampus, Samia) and written and performed alongside Kelly.

DiRusso shares about the new song, “I wrote Wearing Pants Again with my good friend and favorite songwriter Ruston Kelly. Even though we have been good friends since touring together, I was still nervous the morning of the write because I look up to him so much as an artist and writer. It ended up being the easiest co-write of my life. We just shared with each other what was in our journals and organized it into song. This song is about trying to pull yourself out of a dark spot, yet you’re still catching your foot on something that’s trying to keep you there.” Ruston Kelly adds, “Annie and I wrote this song on an old Victorian couch. If was the easiest co-write I’ve personally ever had because she is a massively cool talented and sure artist. We just started gabbing and inevitably reached the topic of pain and the sticky quality of pain; we laughed, wrote, jammed, laughed and have been buds ever since.” L

The new song follows DiRusso’s recent singles “Wet” and “Legs” and previews forthcoming music from DiRusso and follows her celebrated EP God, I Hate This Place, of which Consequence says “mixes her feelings of alienation and social paralysis with fuzzed-out guitars and crystal clear vocals, and though she’s singing about surrendering and closing herself off, she sounds liberated” and The Fader called it “darkly humorous yet still devastating … she sings over the kind of chugging guitar riff that saves the sentiment from wallowing in the pain of the memories attached.” NPR’s Ann Powers listed her song “Frisco” song as her fourth favorite of 2023, and said of it “This tiny movie disguised as a rock and roll rave-up speaks tough truths about the way bad love can glue you to a place even as it renders every corner poisonous.” Listen to God, I Hate This Place here.

DiRusso will perform at this year’s Treefort Music Fest and performed at both DC and NYC’s editions of All Things Go Festival, where she was featured in Paper, Rolling Stone, NY Magazine, Paste, Flood, and Billboard. She recently performed a sold out set at Brooklyn’s Sultan Room in celebration of her new single. Annie spent the last two years opening for Briston Maroney, HAIM, Samia, Declan McKenna, beabadoobee, Djo, Peach Pit and sold out a headlining tour including shows at New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, Nashville’s Basement East and Boston’s The Sinclair. DiRusso recently appeared on So True with Caleb Hearon which garnered over 2.5 million views across all platforms.

About Annie DiRusso:

Annie DiRusso is a Nashville based indie-rock artist born in NYC, who wears the influence of both of these cities on her sleeve. Blending buzzing garage rock guitars and high-energy performances with a pop-infused flair, the magic she creates in her hooks and melodies is apparent in her previously released singles and debut EP. She has quickly turned casual listeners into hardcore fans with V Magazine noting she’s “single handedly bringing back that raging rock sound” and Alt Press stating, “she’s set to skyrocket.” She has a fan in NPR’s Ann Powers, who listed “Frisco Forever” as her No. 4 top song of 2023.

Annie has made quite a mark on the touring world since the launch of her career amidst the pandemic, supporting artists like HAIM, Samia, Declan McKenna, beabadoobee, Djo, Peach Pit and more as well as selling out headline shows at venues such as New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, Nashville’s Basement East and Boston’s The Sinclair. She’s currently gearing up to release here first ever full length project to debut this year with more “honest lyrics and masterful rock” (Nashville Scene).

Photo Credit: Lucy Vollhoffer

