Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell Release New Single LOVE WILL KEEP US TOGETHER August 15

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell are releasing the third single, a remake of the 1975 classic LOVE WILL KEEP US TOGETHER, from their upcoming, eagerly awaited album TWO FOR THE ROAD.

The single will be released on Monday, August 15. Anne and Mark gave listeners a preview with a live televised performance of the song on Chicago's WGN TV Midday Show, Wednesday, August 10.

The single had it's world radio premiere, Sunday, August 14 on After Hours with Rick Kogan, on AM720 WGN, who upon playing the track said "WOW...that is really something..this song should get some play." Kogan also praised the originality saying "what a beautiful and wonderful arrangement," which was done by Anne and Mark. They breathe new life into this Neil Sedaka-Howard Greenfield classic, made famous by another husband-and-wife duo The Captain and Tennille.

Joining Anne and Mark, who also played piano, was all-star musicians: Joshua Ramos on bass, who frequently is on the road with Ramsey Lewis, Henry Johnson on guitar, and has recorded with Nancy Wilson, Joe Williams and Stanley Turrentine, and Jim Widlowski on drums, who tours with major musical including Hamilton and Wicked.

Noted Grammy Award winning jazz critic and author Neil Tesser praised Anne's vocals saying, "with her timbre of clarified honey, containing a hint of clove, Anne can shape her voice around a gaggle of genres: jazz, blues, pop, and hybrids of all three, handling each with a mix of intimacy and strength."

Recording of the song was done at Chicago's Soundmine Studio. Dennis Tousana served as recording engineer, with Erik Martin of Soundanswer as audio consultant. Vocals were recorded by Mark Burnell and the remixing and mastering was performed by Bob Katz of Digital Domain.

The album TWO FOR THE ROAD, will be released on August 17th, at iTunes, Amazon, and streaming services Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora YouTube, and all digital outlets. A mixture of jazz, pop, and blues in their unique style, the album features two songs written by Anne (Another Chorus of the Blues and Peppermint Tea) and one track written by Mark (Looking For The Gold). Mark played piano on all tracks and arranged several as well.

To celebrate the release, they will be doing a CD release concert at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 South Ashland, Chicago, Wednesday, August 17, at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at EpiphanyChi.com or Evite.com and are $15 - General Admission, $25 General Admission at door and $48 VIP (table for 2, first 3 rows). Doors open at 5pm for a pre-concert Golden Hour for drinks and lite-bites. Streaming for the concert will also be available by going to EpiphanyChi.com.