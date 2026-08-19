Annabelle Chairlegs Shares "Beef Whittled" Ahead of September 2026 Ty Segall Dates

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Annabelle Chairlegs has shared a new single, 'Beef Whittled,' following the release of her Ty Segall-produced album Waking Up, a collection of psych-drenched garage rock, warped folk melodies, and fuzzed-out confessionals.

'I worked with my great aunt at a Scottish butcher shop, and I always remembered her saying 'he's got beef for brains' in her thick Scottish accent. I wrote this song about a past lover that I would consider Beef Witted,' bandleader Lindsey Mackin says of the new song.

'I Feel So Mad' arrived last month, distilling chaos into a rolicking guitar track with a psychedelic flair, complete with buzzy riffs and lyrics that pull from frustration and loneliness.

Already earning a devoted cult following for her magnetic live shows and uncanny ability to blur sweetness with menace, Annabelle Chairlegs, the moniker of Austin-based singer-songwriter Lindsey Mackin, has built a world entirely her own: equal parts sun-bleached California dream, haunted dive bar romance, and acid-soaked garage pop. The new album captures that tension perfectly, balancing hypnotic hooks and gritty guitars with diaristic songwriting that feels intimate and instantly addictive.

An extensive UK and European headline tour this September and October will see Annabelle Chairlegs bring her full-band show across the UK and mainland Europe, including appearances at Brighton Psych Fest, Manchester Psych Fest, Misty Fields Festival and Freakout Festival, alongside headline dates in Paris, London, Bristol and more. Annabelle Chairlegs will also support Ty Segall in Amsterdam and Brussels.

Waking Up was produced and recorded by Ty Segall in Topanga, CA, with Nick Cornetti on drums and Derek Strahan on bass. Following two self-released records, Waking Up marks Chairlegs' third full-length release, and her first for TODO, ushering in a bold new chapter for the Austin mainstay.

Annabelle Chairlegs Live 2026

SEPTEMBER 04 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Psych Fest†

05 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Psych Fest†

06 – Glasgow, UK – The Old Hairdresser's

08 – Rennes, FR – Bistro de la Cité

09 – Angers, FR – Joker's Pub

10 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso*

11 – Asten-Heusden, NL – Misty Fields Festival†

12 – Brussels, BE – Botanique*

13 – Lauwe, BE – Schippersweekend Festival†

16 – Bordeaux, FR – Allez Les Filles

17 – Montpellier, FR – Secret Place

18 – Biel, CH – Atomic Café

19 – Winterthur, CH – Gaswerk

21 – Bologna, IT – Freakout Festival†

22 – Milano, IT – Arci Bellezza

24 – Kirchdorf/Krems, AT – Bar Cafe Hildegard

25 – Offenbach, DE – Hafen 2

26 – Giessen, DE – Alte Kupferschmiede

28 – Kusel, DE – Kinett

29 – Paris, FR – Supersonic

30 – London, UK – Paper Dress Vintage

OCTOBER 01 – Newcastle, UK – Anarchy Live

02 – Bristol, UK – Moor Beer

03 – Penryn, UK – Fish Factory

04 – Coventry, UK – Tin Music and Arts

† festival date

* with Ty Segall

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana [Download Hi-Res]

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