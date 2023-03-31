Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Anna of the North Shares Ethereal New Single 'Try My Best'

The deluxe edition of her acclaimed third studio album Crazy Life, arriving April 28.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Anna of the North has shared her ethereal new single "Try My Best," available now on all streaming platforms. Co-written by Anna, Marcus White and Madelene Eliasson, "Try My Best" is the second of three brand new songs to come from Anna's recently announced Crazy Life Deluxe.

"Try my best is such an important song for me," Anna explains. "It has always been one of the favorites from this era of writing. It's about the numbness we all feel sometimes living this life."

Last month Anna announced the expanded, deluxe edition of her acclaimed third studio album Crazy Life, arriving April 28 via Elektra Records. Vinyl is now available for pre-order, arriving June 30th. The deluxe was recently heralded by dreamy single "Swirl," which Rolling Stone hailed as a "song you need to know."

Co-written by Anna, Victor Rådström (NEIKED) and Marcus White, "Swirl" gives listeners buoyant pop production as Anna sings about falling into old patterns and becoming comfortable with dissatisfaction. Featuring stop motion animation by Anna herself, the official music video for "Swirl" is streaming now on her YouTube channel.

Released November 4, 2022, Crazy Life is Anna's chronicle of life in all its insanity, glory, and bliss. The album includes fan-favorite tracks such as "I Do You," "Nobody," "Bird Sing," "Living Life Right," and "Dandelion," all joined by official music videos and visualizers streaming now on Anna's official YouTube channel.

Garnering praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone, PAPER, Uproxx and more, Crazy Life transcends the Norwegian artist's ability to find comfort in vulnerability by inviting listeners into her world and illustrating exactly how it's done. Uncovering iridescence in mundanity, Anna of the North offers confessional and relatable lyrics with clarity, confidence, and a splash of shimmer.

"The album is about everything, nothing, and all in between," Anna explained. "It's about those small things we don't necessarily talk about-like the days where you lie on the couch because you can't get out of the house. Many of the songs are about being stuck and how it's hard to get out of your own patterns."

Giving these themes concrete form as a 'house,' Anna teamed up with Australian designer Montana Kitching for Crazy Life's album and single art. The artwork for each of the previously released singles corresponds to a place in the 'house.'

As "Dandelion" introduced viewers to Anna's living room, complete with her fluffy dog and thriving plants, "Bird Sing" captured the image directly outside Anna's bedroom window, giving you a 360- look at Anna's dwelling. "Nobody" provides a stark overview of Anna's bedroom with the messy bed and leftover cereal that we've all been privy to at some point. You can explore the full house HERE.

Earlier this month, Anna embarked on a North American headline tour which made stops in DC, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The tour continues through April 3 making the last few stops in Portland and Seattle. For up-to-date ticketing information please visit www.annaofthenorth.com/

With over a half a billion global streams under her belt, co-signs from Tyler, the Creator, Dua Lipa, Alina Baraz, Rejjie Snow, Steve Lazy and more, Anna of the North is the pop star who has been hiding in plain sight.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Robin Bøe



