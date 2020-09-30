Anna of the North Releases 'Someone Special'

Listen below!

Today, Anna of the North releases brand new single, "Someone Special". The track features Anna's dreamy vocals floating atop a soft piano played by her father. The track is intimate and provides a musical escape from the feelings of uncertainty surrounding our current climate.

"'Someone Special' was written when the corona pandemic shut down borders. I had just been touring for a month in the US and was gonna stay to write some new music for my next record. 'Someone Special' was the only song I managed to write before I had to leave the country. So the song is inspired by that feeling of uncertainty. Of not knowing. During times like these we really get feeling of how fragile we are. In the big picture we might feel insignificant. But you are always special to someone." states Anna exclusively to V Magazine.

The track comes ahead of Anna's EP, Believe, out October 23. The EP features five stripped-down tracks with a lo-fi and intimate aesthetic perfectly suited for slow dancing alone in your bedroom. Anna is proving herself to be the queen of acoustic, and her homemade tracks are perfect for dreaming up your own reality. On the inspiration behind Believe, Anna explains "this EP and the songs are very personal and inspired by the time we're in right now. Every song was chosen cause they mean a lot to me, and have done for a very long time. 'Lover Ghost' was my jam when I moved to Australia all by myself and 'Believe' is my forever encore. Me and my fans have been dancing to that song after every show. This whole thing is kind of a throwback journey and a tribute to my fans. And it makes it even more special that everything is recorded at home and my dad is playing the piano. Just like the old days. When we were jamming together. Before I moved out, before Anna of The North was even a thing. Everything feels a bit weird and up in the air atm, and I just wanna close my eyes, lay down and think about different times."

It's been a busy couple of months for Anna who recently won a Spellemannprisen (Norwegian Grammy Award) for her "Dream Girl" music video. "Dream Girl" is also featured in the Global Apple iPad Commercial and the track saw an overall streaming increase to 187% in its first week of airing. The track then got a fresh-take from Anna herself with "Dream Girl (Home Made)". Mere weeks later, Anna was startled to hear yet another track, "Playing Games," as she finished the first episode of the new Netflix Series 'Never Have I Ever.' On the heels of the "Lovers (Home Made)" release, Anna was featured in Awesomeness TV's To All The Music, a virtual concert event celebrating the vinyl release of the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You original soundtrack. Hosted by Lana Condor, who stars as Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix film, To All The Music brought the movie's cast and musical artists together to perform hit songs from the soundtrack and give fans an inside scoop behind the music and movie.

Anna of the North strikes an emotional chord regardless of continent, collaborator, or genre and her music has taken on an unexpected life of its' own as it finds success in syncs. Few modern artists could appear as at home working with Tyler, the Creator (Anna lent her vocals to two tracks on 'Flower Boy' alongside Steve Lacy, Frank Ocean, and Rex Orange County) and Rejjie Snow as they are duetting with HONNE or playing with Anderson Paak. All of which has led Anna to where she finds herself in now; a pop star and a fearless young woman who has perhaps always been hiding in plain sight.

