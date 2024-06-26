Anna Shoemaker Unveils 'Close To The Sun'

Following the release of her 2023 EP Hey Anna, this latest track marks the beginning of a new chapter.
Indie-pop gem Anna Shoemaker has unveiled new track “Close To The Sun,” offering the first glimpse into her new era of music. Her lyrical prowess shines through in this track, as she explores themes of ambition, hubris, and the delicate balance between reaching for greatness and being happy with where you are at in the present moment. The accompanying visualizer is apropos as it follows Anna on a road trip, foreshadowing her journey of self-discovery and new beginnings.
About the song, Anna says: “This is an “it’s not you, it’s me” song. I was really having a hard time balancing everything in my life, one might say I was girl-bossing a little bit too close to the sun! Ultimately everything sort of imploded, I have a lot more songs coming but I wanted to begin with the catalyst- when I wrote this I realized I needed to make a massive change.”
Following the release of her 2023 EP Hey Anna, a breakup and “a go west, young lady” move, her latest track marks the beginning of a new chapter. Known for her combination of alt-leaning production, intoxicating pop melodies, and notably honest lyricism, Anna’s songs vividly capture the turmoil, charm, and introspection of young adulthood.
This fall, Anna will be supporting Joe P on his headline tour, kicking off September 14 in Asbury Park NJ. All dates are listed below and HERE
Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag
Friday, September 20, 2024 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop
Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Columbus, OH - A&r Music Bar
Monday, September 23, 2024 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
Monday, September 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - The Parish
Monday, October 7, 2024 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
Friday, October 11, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
Monday, October 14, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell Stage
Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Monday, October 21, 2024 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Thursday, October 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Philly Music Fest (World Cafe Live)*
Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario - The Garrison
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music
Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Friday, December 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
*Festival Performance, Not Supporting Joe P
Photo credit: Josefine Cardoni
Videos