Anna Shoemaker Unveils 'Close To The Sun'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indie-pop gem Anna Shoemaker has unveiled new track “Close To The Sun,” offering the first glimpse into her new era of music. Her lyrical prowess shines through in this track, as she explores themes of ambition, hubris, and the delicate balance between reaching for greatness and being happy with where you are at in the present moment. The accompanying visualizer is apropos as it follows Anna on a road trip, foreshadowing her journey of self-discovery and new beginnings.

About the song, Anna says: “This is an “it’s not you, it’s me” song. I was really having a hard time balancing everything in my life, one might say I was girl-bossing a little bit too close to the sun! Ultimately everything sort of imploded, I have a lot more songs coming but I wanted to begin with the catalyst- when I wrote this I realized I needed to make a massive change.”

Following the release of her 2023 EP Hey Anna, a breakup and “a go west, young lady” move, her latest track marks the beginning of a new chapter. Known for her combination of alt-leaning production, intoxicating pop melodies, and notably honest lyricism, Anna’s songs vividly capture the turmoil, charm, and introspection of young adulthood.

This fall, Anna will be supporting Joe P on his headline tour, kicking off September 14 in Asbury Park NJ. All dates are listed below and HERE

FALL TOUR WITH JOE P 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Columbus, OH - A&r Music Bar

Monday, September 23, 2024 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

Monday, September 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - The Parish

Monday, October 7, 2024 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

Monday, October 14, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell Stage

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Monday, October 21, 2024 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Thursday, October 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Philly Music Fest (World Cafe Live)*

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario - The Garrison

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

*Festival Performance, Not Supporting Joe P

Photo credit: Josefine Cardoni

Comments