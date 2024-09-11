Anna Lunoe Shares Title Track From Debut Album; Touring This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following an Apple Music 1 premiere with Zane Lowe earlier this week, Anna Lunoe has shared her brand new single "Pearl," the glimmering title track from her debut album out independently this October 25 via NLV Records. To help celebrate the album release, she'll be supporting The Weeknd on tour in Australia this Fall, along with a North American headline run.

A dedication to the nature of growth and regeneration, Pearl is indicative of the space Anna Lunoe occupies as a prolific producer and DJ, working to re-anchor the dancefloor through her expansive palette that margins techno, garage, bass, rave and indie dance. Earnest and incandescent, the album is Anna Lunoe exploring her fascination with movement, not afraid to take listeners on a left turn before bringing them back to a place of catharsis.

Speaking to her forthcoming project, Anna shares "When I started out in dance music as a local DJ, my dream was to fill dance floors and pay my rent. As my career expanded and the industry changed and I got thrown into new challenge after new challenge, I always felt like my artist voice had to be secondary to my DJ needs. So in a way this marks a kinda colossal shift in perspective on my career to date, putting my artistry at the front in a way I never have before."

Following her past string of singles "Real Love," "Deep Blue Sea," "Right Here" with TEED and recent collaboration "Only Love" with UK house and garage heads Y U QT - supported by triple j, FBi Radio, BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM UK alongside praise from Mixmag Australia, Rolling Stone AU/NZ, DMY, Billboard, and more - the latest album preview in title track ‘Pearl’ has already earned the #1 spot at the top of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist, with Anna as today's global cover feature. Marking another distinct shift, the track unfolds with mesmerising, arpeggiated synths that slot in neatly between Anna’s own vocal cuts, in a sleek after-hours abstraction wrapped in warm lo-fi textures.



"Pearl" illustrates a moment of tension that pushes her music further into another dimension, of which Anna reveals “To me the sentiment in this song is about fighting for your spirit and creative force in a world that isn't really designed for us to hold on to it. Sonically this was an exercise in emotion and clarifying a feeling as opposed to straight up club tune making - it's more sincere than I've allowed myself to be publicly before, but those few who get to hear my scruffy demos know this Anna well.”



The Sydney-born and based multi-talent has built a career few can rival and a reputation as a revered voice, leader, and pioneer in dance music globally. Anna Lunoe has always been at cutting edge of electronic music, whether in her own productions, her collaborations with the likes of Chris Lake, Flume, Skrillex as well as a history of collaborating with emerging stars including Notion, DJ Boring System, Jamie Unknown and CC:Disco among others. Between her glass ceiling smashing sets on the world’s biggest festival stages, or her career-defining role helming global club music show HYPERHOUSE on Apple Radio, she has always stayed devoted to spotlighting the most boundary-pushing new sounds, exploring every corner of club music, and finding what feels truest to her, combining the perspective that experience brings with a new clarity, vision, and energy.

WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES // USA TICKETS

Sat Oct 5 - Marvel Stadium - Naarm/Melbourne AUS *

Sun Oct 6 - Marvel Stadium - Naarm/Melbourne AUS *

Sat Oct 12 - Yours & Owls Festival - Dharawal/Wollongong AUS

Tue Oct 22 - Accor Stadium - Eora/Sydney AUS *

Wed Oct 23 - Accor Stadium - Eora/Sydney AUS *

Fri Nov 15 - Drumsheds w/ Dom Dolla - London UK

Nov 22 - Elsewhere, Brooklyn USA

Nov 23 - Club Vinyl, Denver USA

Sat Dec 7 - Boiler Room B2B w/ Nina Las Vegas - Eora/Sydney AUS

Dec 13 - Night We Met, Nashville, TN USA

Dec 14 - Smart Bar, Chicago, IL USA

Sat Dec 28 - Beyond The Valley - Wadawurrung/Barunah Plains AUS

Jan 16 - It’ll Do, Dallas, TX USA

Jan 17 - Celine, Orlando FL USA

Jan 18 - Bauhaus, Houston TX USA

Feb 21 - Sound Nightclub, LA, CA USA

Feb 22 - Discopussy, Las Vegas, CA USA

Mar 28 - Darkstar, Tempe, AZ USA

Mar 29 - The Public House, SF, CA USA

*supporting The Weeknd

Photo credit: Will Zhang

Comments