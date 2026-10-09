Ann Wilson & TRIPSITTER Release CONSECRATED GROUND; North American Tour Underway
The rock icon pairs her voice with TRIPSITTER's heavy instrumentation on a collection spanning psychedelia, blues and raw emotional storytelling.
Rock icon Ann Wilson and acclaimed psych-rock outfit Tripsitter have released their new album, Consecrated Ground, out now on all streaming platforms.
At the center of the album is focus track 'Bone Pain,' a raw, visceral standout that captures the power and emotional intensity at the heart of Consecrated Ground. Wilson's unmistakable voice cuts through Tripsitter's heavy, expansive instrumentation, channeling both vulnerability and force into a song that feels unmistakably her own.
A fearless collection spanning heavy rock, psychedelia, blues and raw emotional storytelling, Consecrated Ground finds Wilson continuing to push her artistry forward more than five decades into her career. Alongside 'Bone Pain,' the album features previously released singles 'I Will Not Be Coming Back' and 'Me and Comanche,' pairing one of rock's most recognizable voices with the adventurous musicianship of her longtime collaborators.
The album arrives as Wilson and Tripsitter are in the midst of a North American tour, bringing the new music to the stage alongside material from across Wilson's legendary career. The run continues throughout October.
It's also part of an especially prolific chapter for Wilson beyond the stage and studio. She is the subject of the forthcoming documentary IN MY VOICE, an intimate look at her life told through Wilson's own perspective. The film traces the person behind one of rock's most enduring voices and the experiences that have shaped her across more than five decades of music.
Wilson has also opened up a new side of herself through her podcast After Dinner Thinks, where she sits down for candid, wide-ranging conversations with artists and cultural figures. Guests have included Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus and Billy Bob Thornton, giving listeners the chance to hear Wilson as both storyteller and deeply curious conversationalist.
Following her return to the stage with Heart's acclaimed Royal Flush Tour after her successful recovery from cancer, Consecrated Ground marks another new and exciting chapter for Wilson.
Tracklist
I Will Not Be Coming Back
Bone Pain
Me And Comanche
Hard Fought
Ruby Rosé (Lady Of The Night)
Hot Foot
Dissonance
Renaissance Kids
Reverse Chaos
Ann Wilson & Tripsitter North American Tour Dates
10/09 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
Photo Credit: Criss Cain
Photo Credit: Criss Cain
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