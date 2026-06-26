Heart's Ann Wilson and Tripsitter to Release New Album 'Consecrated Ground' This Summer
The lead single, 'I Will Not Be Coming Back,' is now available to stream.
Rock icon Ann Wilson and psych-rock outfit Tripsitter will release their new album, Consecrated Ground, on August 14. Alongside the announcement, the group has released the album's lead single, "I Will Not Be Coming Back," from the album, which is a collection of songs blending heavy rock, psychedelia, and blues. Listen to it below.
Earlier this year, Wilson returned to the stage with Heart's acclaimed Royal Flush Tour following her successful recovery from cancer. Beyond the stage, Wilson recently launched her podcast After Dinner Thinks, featuring candid conversations with artists and cultural figures including Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. She is also the subject of the forthcoming documentary IN MY VOICE.
As the lead singer and songwriter of Heart, Wilson is known for rock classics including "Barracuda," "Crazy On You," "Magic Man," "Alone," and "These Dreams." Heart has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, earned numerous chart-topping hits, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
CONSECRATED GROUND TRACKLISTING
I Will Not Be Coming Back
Bone Pain
Me And Comanche
Hard Fought
Ruby Rosé (Lady Of The Night)
Hot Foot
Dissonance
Renaissance Kids
Reverse Chaos
ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
09/11 - The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
09/13 - Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center
09/15 - Conway, AR @ Reynolds Performance Hall
09/17 - Lawton, OK @ Apache Casino Hotel
09/19 - Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live
09/22 - Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center
09/24 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
09/26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Alabama Theatre
09/28 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater
09/30 - Warren, PA @ Struthers Library Theatre
10/02 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
10/04 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
10/06 - Burlington, VT @ The Flynn
10/07 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
10/09 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse