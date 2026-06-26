Heart's Ann Wilson and Tripsitter to Release New Album 'Consecrated Ground' This Summer

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Rock icon Ann Wilson and psych-rock outfit Tripsitter will release their new album, Consecrated Ground, on August 14. Alongside the announcement, the group has released the album's lead single, "I Will Not Be Coming Back," from the album, which is a collection of songs blending heavy rock, psychedelia, and blues. Listen to it below.

Earlier this year, Wilson returned to the stage with Heart's acclaimed Royal Flush Tour following her successful recovery from cancer. Beyond the stage, Wilson recently launched her podcast After Dinner Thinks, featuring candid conversations with artists and cultural figures including Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. She is also the subject of the forthcoming documentary IN MY VOICE.

As the lead singer and songwriter of Heart, Wilson is known for rock classics including "Barracuda," "Crazy On You," "Magic Man," "Alone," and "These Dreams." Heart has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, earned numerous chart-topping hits, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

CONSECRATED GROUND TRACKLISTING

I Will Not Be Coming Back

Bone Pain

Me And Comanche

Hard Fought

Ruby Rosé (Lady Of The Night)

Hot Foot

Dissonance

Renaissance Kids

Reverse Chaos

ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/11 - The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

09/13 - Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center

09/15 - Conway, AR @ Reynolds Performance Hall

09/17 - Lawton, OK @ Apache Casino Hotel

09/19 - Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live

09/22 - Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

09/24 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

09/26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Alabama Theatre

09/28 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

09/30 - Warren, PA @ Struthers Library Theatre

10/02 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

10/04 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

10/06 - Burlington, VT @ The Flynn

10/07 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

10/09 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

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