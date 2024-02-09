Angus & Julia Stone Drop 'The Wedding Song' From Next Album 'Cape Forestier'

Since bursting onto the scene in 2010 with their multi-platinum hit “Big Jet Plane,” beloved sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone have become a catalyst artist that has gone on to inspire a whole new generation of songwriters. Their music has proven to be timeless.

Today, they announce their return with a new album, Cape Forestier, arriving May 10th, and share a delicate ballad “The Wedding Song.” If the Aussie duo set out to write the perfect love song, they passed with flying colors in this magical melody. Julia's effortless vocals take center stage in a song that has been in their repertoire but never made it on tape until now.

“We've received so many requests from fans for a proper recording to use on their special day, so we decided to make that happen,” Angus & Julia explain. "The Wedding Song was originally written for a friend's wedding years ago. Since then, we've been honored to play it at several friends' and family's weddings, including our mums… We chose it as our first single from our upcoming record because it's all about love. The song is a celebration of love and human connection. In a world that can feel disconnected and frightening, we want to share something that reflects the beauty of how humans choose to treat each other, love each other, and make promises to build something beautiful together.”

Along with the song A&J share a music video comprised of wedding footage from fans. It feels as if they are playing at all their fans weddings, providing a deeply emotional and moving experience. “We put out a call to fans for footage from their weddings, and the response was overwhelming,” they explain. “Hundreds of videos were uploaded, capturing incredibly loving moments in people's lives from all over the world. It reinforces the idea that, ultimately, we all share the same desire: to love and be loved."

"Making music has always been pretty simple for us… just something we have to do.” Angus looks over at his sister. There's a brief pause. He continues, “life is complicated, confusing and strange at times but music isn't. Not for us. It's just something we do to feel normal.” Julia nods in agreement.

It's this language of music that forms the basis of Angus and Julia Stone's new album, Cape Forestier – a collection of heartfelt songs that share the sound of their extraordinary journey together. The new album plays out like a storybook from the hearts and minds of Angus and Julia Stone – reminiscent of their earlier records, with each song revealing itself as a different page. Whether it's the rhythmic strum, relaxed feel and beautiful lyrical adventure of the title track “Cape Forestier,” the seductive opening track “Losing You,” the emotive and touching “The Wedding Song,” or the gentle front porch sway of “County Sign,” it seems clear that Angus and Julia Stone were born to be musicians at heart.

Music has continued to play an essential role in their lives over the years, as they've established a prominent career in the international music world. Their albums have amassed multi-platinum sales and numerous ARIA and APRA awards at home and won a fanbase of millions over spiralling tours of the UK, Europe, and North America.

2017's Snow, was praised by NYLON and Billboard, who debuted their hit single “Chateau,” along with a music video starring Stranger Things breakout star Dacre Montgomery. Last year, Angus shared the stage with Post Malone to perform their multi-platinum hit “Big Jet Plane,” a song that Malone fondly refers to as "probably my favorite song for-fing-ever."

Their indelible impact has been nothing short of timeless as their hypnotic songs have infiltrated film and TV from Woody Harrelson's film The Edge Of 17 to TV shows like Pretty Little Liars, Suits, and Revenge, as well as a national TV advertisement for Maybelline. They have cast their spell over the world's key festivals: Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Rock Werchter, Hurricane, Austin City Limits, Electric Picnic, and Splendour In The Grass.

In between tours and recording, the two have pursued their own solo careers, with Julia collaborating with St. Vincent's Annie Clark on Sixty Summers (2021), receiving praise from the likes of Interview Mag and Rolling Stone. Angus released his psychedelic-pop sounds under the alter-ego moniker DOPE LEMON, performing at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and the Sydney Opera House.

Whether they are tagged as folky, acoustic, or indie-rock is not a concern for the duo. "It has never been about a stylistic choice; we make it how we make it," says Angus. Julia adds, "we are two people who play music because, well, just because. We are endlessly surprised and honored that people get something from it - it makes it so much more special to share it with a community."

ANGUS & JULIA STONE 2024 TOUR DATES:

EU/UK TOUR DATES:

14 May -- Palau de la Musica - Barcelona, Spain

15 May – Kursaal - San Sebastien, Spain

17 May -- Palacio Municipo de Congres - Madrid, Spain

20 May – Philharmonie - Cologne, Germany

21 May -- Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Lux

22 May -- Theatre Sebastopol - Lille, France

23 May -- Cite des Congres - Nantes, France

26 May -- Grand Canal Theatre - Dublin, IRE

27 May -- Beacons - Bristol, UK

28 May -- Royal Albert Hall - London, UK

01 June -- Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany

03 June -- Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium

06 June -- le Silo - Marseille, France

09 June – Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany

11 June – Carre - Amsterdam, NL

14 June – Olympia - Paris, France

17 June – Isarphilharmonie - Munich, Germany

18 June -- Teatro Romana - Verona, Italy

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

21 June – Place Des Arts – Theatre Maisonneuve – Montreal, QC

22 June – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

23 June – Town Hall – New York, NY

26 June – The Centre in Vancouver – Vancouver, BC

27 June – The Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

29 June – The Orpheum Theater – Los Angeles, CA