Andy Grammer Teams Up With Maddie & Tae for New Single 'I Do'

Emmy award winner and acclaimed multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer teams up with award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae for a spirited new single “I Do,” out everywhere via S-Curve/Hollywood Records.

“I Do” sees Grammer broadening his sonic scope, fusing classic country melodies with pop production. The upbeat track explores the complexities and resilience of love and commitment with its honest lyrics: “even when I don’t love you, I do.” Grammer’s soulful vocals intertwined with Maddie & Tae’s smooth harmonies throughout the song make it a standout collaboration between the three dynamic artists.

The accompanying music video stars choreography phenomenon, and digital media duo, Cost n' Mayor who have earned nearly 10 million followers across social media platforms from their viral dance routines and relationship content. This real-life couple takes viewers on a journey of a heartwarming love story told through choreography, intertwined with a performance from Grammer and Maddie & Tae, culminating in an epic performance by Cost n’ Mayor and their dance troupe.

“‘I Do’ is a song about relationships – specifically for me, my relationship with my wife,” shares Grammer. “We operate at a pretty heightened level: where it’s very intense, but it’s also very playful. We fight a lot, and we laugh a lot. She drives me crazy, both good and bad and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“When Andy reached out about collaborating on ‘I Do’ it was a no brainer for us,” adds Maddie & Tae. “We really connect with his uplifting, positive messaging and have been huge fans of his since ‘Keep Your Head Up.’ We feel honored to collaborate with such talent, and to sing a song celebrating unconditional, unwavering love!”

The new single follows Grammer’s June release, "Without You," an empowering and inspiring track that ushers in his new era. He also announced his upcoming headlining fall tour, ‘Greater Than: A One Man Show’ kicking off in St. Cloud, MN on September 6th. The tour promises to provide a night of songs, poetry, and storytelling, with Andy performing both new music and hits throughout a special solo acoustic set. Fans can purchase tickets to all upcoming shows here.

Andy Grammer Tour Dates

September 6 - St. Cloud, MN - Paramount Center for the Arts

September 7 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

September 8 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie

September 10 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple Detroit

September 11 - Plainfield, IN - Hendricks Live!

September 13 - New Albany, OH - McCoy Center for the Arts

September 14 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino - The Showroom

September 15 - Keene, NH - Colonial Performing Arts Center

September 17 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

September 18 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

September 19 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

September 21 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 22 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

September 24 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

September 25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

September 27 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

October 8 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

October 9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

October 11 - Chico, CA - Laxson Auditorium

October 12 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center

October 13 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

October 17 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

October 19 - Park City, UT - Eccles Center

October 20 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

October 22 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

October 23 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre

October 25 - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre

October 26 – New Philadelphia, OH – Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center

About Andy Grammer:

Multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to energize, empower, and bring together audiences around the world with his uplifting and honest pop anthems. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going. Grammer was even named the #1 "Happy" Streaming artist globally. Inspiring fans around the world, he has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers.

His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum single “Honey, I’m Good;” the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);” the gold single “I Found You;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He has generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When “Don’t Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

About Maddie & Tae:

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and “some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row” (Rolling Stone) into their new music, including their latest releases “Free Like” and “Sad Girl Summer,” out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each track on their 1-2 punch project Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. The pair previously drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the 3X Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart.” With “Die From A Broken Heart” topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts. They took home Group/Duo Video of the Year (“Woman You Got”) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and were recently nominated for Duo of the Year at the 59thACM Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Music Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music’s hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. They are currently on the road for their headlining Here’s To Friends Tour through fall. For more information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.

Photo credit: Hunter Smalling

