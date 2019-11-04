Andrew Comb Debuts 'Dry Eyes' Music Video

Nashville based artist Andrew Combs has shared the video for his latest single, 'Dry Eyes', which premiered with Rolling Stone Country. The release comes ahead of a string of European tour dates, including a show at London's The Lexington on December 10th.



Shot in black and white, the video is an evocative and atmospheric portrayal of relationships and loss, featuring surreal metaphors of intimacy and enmity. The video follows the release of Combs' fourth album, Ideal Man, which was released in September to widespread acclaim.



"'Dry Eyes' is the only classic 'you did me wrong' relationship song on this new record," explains Combs. "I wrote it with my pal Burton Collins, who is a great lyricist here in Nashville. It's about a former bride who did not know how to show any emotions, even in the face of a dissolving relationship. The narrator is trying to make sense of someone so callous, while at the same time trying to erase them from their own memory."



'Dry Eyes' follows previous releases 'Stars Of Longing', 'Save Somebody Else' and 'Born Without A Clue'. The songwriting for Ideal Man was partly inspired by Comb's recent fascination with painting. He started painting when his wife was pregnant (they welcomed a daughter in 2017).



"It really changed the way that I write songs," he reflects. "When I paint, I might start with a very abstract idea or maybe even just a feeling, but from there I'll paint and scrape and paint and erase and keep on painting until something starts to take shape. I just let nature play out."



Enamoured with the fresh creative avenues that painting opened up for him, Combs applied the same approach to his music, beginning songs with an emotion rather than a concept and treating lyrical and melodic ideas as raw material that could be added to or layered over at any point. When he heard the finished recordings, the songs in turn suggested entire canvases in his mind, and Combs began work on a series of oil paintings designed to accompany each track on the album.



Andrew Combs will be touring Europe in support of Ideal Man in November and December, including dates in Bristol, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, and a show at London's The Lexington on December 10th. Tickets are on sale now, and available here: https://www.andrewcombsmusic.com/tour



EUROPEAN TOUR 2019



27/11 - Rock & Blues Café, Zaragoza, ES

28/11 - Sala Siroco, Madrid, ES

29/11 - Riquela Club, Santiago, ES

01/12 - Kafe Antzokia-Kutxa Beltza, Bilbao, ES

02/12 - Cine Groucho, Santander, ES

04/12 - St Lawrence's Church, Biddulph, UK

05/12 - Pleasance Cabaret Bar, Edinburgh, UK

06/12 - CCA, Glasgow, UK

07/12 - Cleeres, Kilkenny, IE

08/12 - Lost Lane, Dublin, IE

09/12 - Louisiana, Bristol, UK

10/12 - The Lexington, London, UK

11/12 - Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, NL

12/12 - Café de Amer, Amen, NL

13/12 - Stille Nacht, Rotterdam, NL





