Andrea Bocelli Reveals February and June 2025 North American Tour Dates

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced new 2025 North American tour dates for February and June. The new tour includes ten show dates in major cities across the US, including Omaha, Tampa, Savannah, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, and Denver. The February dates will once again honor Valentine’s Day with Bocelli’s first time in Omaha, NE with the Omaha Symphony and in Knoxville, TN with the Knoxville Symphony. The June tour will see Bocelli return to New Orleans, LA with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Houston with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, Denver with the Colorado Symphony, while also marking his first visit to Tulsa, OK with the Tulsa Symphony. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio.
Tickets for Bocelli’s 2025 North American tour dates go on sale to the public Monday, October 28 at 10AM local time. For all upcoming tour routing, please see dates listed below and visit HERE for more info.
The tour will feature performances from Bocelli’s beloved repertoire, including music to celebrate Valentine’s in February. All newly announced dates will feature selections from his uplifting solo album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.
This tour is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. The Stifel pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 22 at 10AM local time, alongside a special early on-sale for Citi cardholders, with access to pre-sale tickets at www.citientertainment.com. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access on Wednesday, October 23 at 10AM local time.
Meanwhile, tickets for Bocelli’s upcoming 2024 fall and winter tour dates in North America are currently on sale now. The US dates include two nights in New York City as Bocelli returns to the famed Madison Square Garden for his annual holiday show on December 13 and 14, celebrating his #1 album, A Family Christmas. Tickets are available at www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.
2024 officially marks 30 years of Andrea Bocelli’s iconic career. To commemorate his 30th anniversary, Bocelli is set to release a new Duets album on October 25th via Decca Records / Sugar Music, featuring a variety of Bocelli’s most beloved collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, and Luciano Pavarotti, among others, as well as newly recorded tracks with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Karol G, and more. The celebration will continue throughout the fall with the release of his concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which chronicles Bocelli’s three-day July concert event in Italy, in theaters this November.
As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center *with Omaha Symphony
Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *with Knoxville Symphony
Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Friday, February 14, 2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Sunrise, FL - Amarent Arena
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *with Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *with Houston Symphony Orchestra
Friday, June 13, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *with Tulsa Symphony
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *with Colorado Symphony
October 30, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Opera Carolina *Special operatic repertoire performance in honor of the 75th anniversary of Opera Carolina
November 1, 2024 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Casino *An Intimate Evening with Andrea Bocelli
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden
Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum *First performance at The Forum
Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thursday, December 19, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Arena
Photo Credit: Luca Rossetti
