Andrea Bocelli Receives Festival Napa Valley's Angels of the Arts Award

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Festival Napa Valley presented world-renowned tenor and humanitarian Andrea Bocelli with its Angels of the Arts Award, the Festival's highest honor, at a celebratory gala on September 14.

'Andrea Bocelli embodies the spirit of the Angels of the Arts Award through his extraordinary artistic achievements, enduring contributions to the arts, and philanthropic leadership,' said Festival Napa Valley President and CEO Richard Walker. 'His work demonstrates the power of the arts to transform lives and strengthen communities.'

Held at the historic Carolands Chateau in Hillsborough, California, the gala benefited the Addiction Education Society and Festival Napa Valley. The evening was presented in memory of Dane Johnson, whose family has long championed both organizations and generously supported the event.

'We are deeply grateful to Festival Napa Valley, the Johnson family, and everyone who came together in support of this exceptional evening,' said Addiction Education Society Executive Director Daniel Dadoun. 'Dane's memory brought this community together, and their generosity enables us to continue bringing essential, science-based education to young people — education that helps them understand addiction before it touches their lives.'

Guests enjoyed a spirited reception and a gourmet dinner created by Componere Culinary & Events, paired with Michel Foch Champagne and wines from Tusk, HALL Napa Valley, Trinitas Cellars, Darioush, Castellucci, and Joseph Phelps Vineyards.

Music was at the heart of the celebration. Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martínez, and pianist Peter Dugan presented selections from Voice and the Violin, in a performance generously underwritten by the Uytengsu family. Andrea Bocelli joined in with an impromptu rendition of Panis Angelicus.

'We are incredibly grateful to the Johnson and Uytengsu families, Maria Manetti Shrem, Olivia Decker, and all of the generous donors and sponsors who made this extraordinary evening possible,' said Festival Napa Valley Brand and Philanthropy Officer Mauro Aprile Zanetti. 'Their vision and generosity allowed us to celebrate Andrea Bocelli and the power of music while supporting two organizations making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.'

One of the world's most celebrated vocal artists, Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and founded the Andrea Bocelli Foundation to support education and opportunity for disadvantaged people and communities.

About Festival Napa Valley

Festival Napa Valley champions the power of music to enrich lives and build a thriving, healthy, and connected community. Through its annual summer Festival and year-round Arts for All programs, the organization presents world-class classical, jazz, and popular artists while expanding access to music education and well-being initiatives. Festival programs bring live performances and learning opportunities to schools, libraries, hospitals, and community venues across Napa Valley and the greater Bay Area. www.festivalnapavalley.org

About the Addiction Education Society

The Addiction Education Society (AES) works to prevent substance use disorder through science-based education. Founded in 2013, AES translates neuroscience into age-appropriate curricula that explain how substances affect the developing brain, delivered in local classrooms by trained educators. More than 25,500 Bay Area students have completed AES programs, and independent evaluation shows significant gains in students' understanding of addiction. AES partners with schools, families, and community organizations across the region. www.addictioneducationsociety.org

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