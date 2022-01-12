Anaïs Mitchell Shares New Track 'On Your Way (Felix Song)'

Ahead of the release of her new solo album later this month, Tony®- and Grammy®-award-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown, Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine) has shared another track titled "On Your Way (Felix Song)". The heartbreaking yet gorgeous ode to a lost friend will be found on her self-titled release, out January 28th via BMG.

Mitchell spoke about the song, saying, " I wrote 'On Your Way (Felix Song)' for my friend Felix McTeigue, who died unexpectedly in 2020. We briefly had the same manager in our early "hustling days" of trying to get a songwriter career going. I can picture us playing at the old Living Room on the lower east side, and me being one of five people in Felix's audience, and vice versa. Felix was really fearless and present, he always had a guitar on his back, he was always writing something, he loved the act of just rushing headlong into writing, recording, not overthinking it. It's a lesson I'll return to for the rest of my life."

Mitchell's self-titled album was produced by Josh Kaufman and also features core players including Kaufman, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, Thomas Bartlett and Aaron Dessner, with string and flute arrangements provided by Nico Muhly. Dubbed by NPR as "one of the greatest songwriters of her generation," the Vermont-based Mitchell is a master of the worlds of narrative folk song, poetry and balladry, and the 10 songs on this record are a perfect showcase of her skills.

In its latest issue, Rolling Stone gave the album four stars saying, "In the decade since Anaïs Mitchell's last record, the Vermont singer-songwriter created the eight-times-Tony-winning musical Hadestown and joined supergroup Bonny Light Horseman. Her new self-titled LP extends the murky, revelatory folk of the latter, with wistful reflection of the passing of time and free-falling in love."

Pre-order the album here. Due to vinyl production delays, the LP will now be available on March 25th.

Mitchell previously shared "Bright Star" and "Brooklyn Bridge" off the new album.

This month, she'll head out on a headlining US tour, joined by players from the record, as well as her own Bonny Light Horseman bandmates, who will also perform their own set. See all shows below.

Mitchell is a Tony® and Grammy®-award-winning creator of the Broadway musical Hadestown for which she wrote the book, music and lyrics. Hadestown won 8 Tony Awards overall including Best Musical as well as the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Mitchell was named to TIME's prestigious TIME100 list in 2020, and her first book, 'Working on a Song - The Lyrics of Hadestown' was published by Penguin/Plume in the same year. Her recordings include the original studio album of Hadestown (2010, featuring Justin Vernon and Ani Difranco) and Young Man in America (2012), along with reinterpretations of traditional music including Child Ballads (2013, with Jefferson Hamer) and with Grammy-nominated band Bonny Light Horseman.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

1/26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

1/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Ace Hotel

1/28 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

1/29 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

1/30 - Stanford, CA - Bing Concert Hall

2/1 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

2/2 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)

2/4 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre

2/5 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center at the Confluence

2/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater

2/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall

2/10 - Springfield, OH- Kuss Auditorium

2/11- North Bethesda, MD - The Music Center at Strathmore

2/12 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center

2/14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

2/15 - Hanover, NH - Hopkins Center for the Arts

2/16 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

2/17 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium

2/18 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

2/19 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

2/20 - Kingston, NY - Old Dutch Church

2/23 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center

2/24 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

2/26 - Athens, GA - Hugh Hodgson School of Music

2/27 - Auburn, AL - Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

2/28 - Greenville, SC - The Peace Center

4/28 - Evanston, IL - Space

4/29 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

5/01 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

5/04 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

5/05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall