Ana Shine Shares Touching Single 'Goodbye'

London-based singer/songwriter/composer ANA SHINE's latest heartfelt single, 'Goodbye, is a piano-led ballad documenting a tearful farewell to a close one. Russian-born Ana delivers a well poise emotive performance, working in perfect unison with the woeful violins.

'Goodbye' follows Ana's sensual pop single, 'Lights Outs', which received firm support from radio stations across the UK including North Manchester FM, Radio Ashford, Nova Radio, Assess North West, Nevis Radio, Vibes FM and The Island Radio in the Isle of Wright. 'Lights Out' also earned Ana over 69,000 streams since its release in August last year.

2020 saw the former model for Gucci, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana firmly secure her place on the on-to-watch radar with smooth urban/pop single 'Cover Me' which generated over one million views on YouTube and almost 54,000 streams on Spotify since its release in March 2020.

'Goodbye' is certainly not the end of Ana Shine as the single showcases her as a creditable, multifaceted artist.

'Goodbye' is available on various download and streaming sites.

Watch the video here: