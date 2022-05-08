Americana Singer Mark Jones Announces Upcoming EP, "Scars"
The release will be available to stream on May 27th.
Mark Jones announced his next EP, Scars, will be available on May 27. This collection of songs is a deeply personal project from the singer and songwriter. Mark is a rising artist from Texas whose honest lyrics and smooth voice pull in fans of all genres. When listeners pre-save the album on Apple Music or Amazon, they will receive a brand new single, "Let It Rain" automatically added to their library. Pre-save here!"I wrote the song 'Let it Rain' after I went for a walk to clear my head and got caught in a thunderstorm. In this case, I played off using the thunder as a forewarning of events to come, and how rain can wash away previous emotions. As it applied to my situation, it was a cleansing experience that allowed for some much-needed introspection and growth."Scars will also feature the previously released single "Fences." Since its release in May, the song has been added to 27 Spotify playlists and Mark has passed 34,000 monthly listeners. "Scars follows my personal journey of reflection after a failed marriage. During that time, I leaned on music as a healer and a muse. My writing has never shied away from real-life situations, and I can tell you that I've lived every word of these songs. The title track was chosen because everyone carries physical and emotional scars. Pain is part of humanity, but ultimately it can be a symbol of strength and lessons learned," says Mark.
To stay up to date with Mark and to see upcoming tour dates, please visit markjonesofficial.com.
About Mark Jones
In the ever-evolving music scene, it's more important than ever to stand out from the crowd. At 6'7" Mark Jones not only stands out from the crowd, many times he stands above it. The son of a church music director, Jones started piano lessons at the age of six and sang in church and school choirs during his early years. As a fifth-generation Texan, Mark's deep ties to family, form his unassuming attitude and honest perspective. Though this musical training held some influence, songwriting came to him by chance. Mark was pursuing an Agricultural Economics degree from Texas Tech University when the need for a fine arts credit landed him in a songwriting class. Mark's songs have a foundation of simplicity and truth, with classic country and rock undertones. Like the troubadours who've inspired him, Mark's songs take you on a personal journey that begins with being true to one's self. In 2014, Breaking Even, the debut album from the native Texan, delivered 12 candid and uncompromising Americana country tracks. Onstage, Mark prefers to skip the banter and allow the music to tell his story. "I strive to create music that makes sense," Jones says. With the release of a new EP, Mark is looking forward to connecting with audiences and perfecting his blend of county and rock and roll. As Jones says, "I play two kinds of songs: the ones I write, and the ones I like. I hope one of them becomes your favorite."