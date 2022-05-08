Americana Singer Mark Jones Announces Upcoming EP,

Mark Jones announced his next EP, Scars, will be available on May 27. This collection of songs is a deeply personal project from the singer and songwriter. Mark is a rising artist from Texas whose honest lyrics and smooth voice pull in fans of all genres. When listeners pre-save the album on Apple Music or Amazon, they will receive a brand new single, "Let It Rain" automatically added to their library. Pre-save here!

"I wrote the song 'Let it Rain' after I went for a walk to clear my head and got caught in a thunderstorm. In this case, I played off using the thunder as a forewarning of events to come, and how rain can wash away previous emotions. As it applied to my situation, it was a cleansing experience that allowed for some much-needed introspection and growth."

Scars will also feature the previously released single "Fences." Since its release in May, the song has been added to 27 Spotify playlists and Mark has passed 34,000 monthly listeners.

"Scars follows my personal journey of reflection after a failed marriage. During that time, I leaned on music as a healer and a muse. My writing has never shied away from real-life situations, and I can tell you that I've lived every word of these songs. The title track was chosen because everyone carries physical and emotional scars. Pain is part of humanity, but ultimately it can be a symbol of strength and lessons learned," says Mark.

To stay up to date with Mark and to see upcoming tour dates, please visit markjonesofficial.com.