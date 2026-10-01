American Blonde to Release DELTA HOME EP With New Video and Vinyl

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American Blonde's new EP, DELTA HOME, helmed by Grammy-nominated producer Lincoln Parish (Cage The Elephant), arrives tomorrow. Across the six-song project, the band blends their Mississippi Delta roots with the Blues, Country and Rock 'n' Roll influences that they grew up on. A string of releases, teasers and high-energy live shows excited fans, and now American Blonde invites new listeners to discover their evolving sound with DELTA HOME. For the first time, the band will offer a project on vinyl through their website and at all future performances. A pre-order link is live now.

To help celebrate the EP's release, the group delivers 'Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending,' a new single and its official music video. The sultry, soulful track captures the magic of living in the moment as if there's no tomorrow.

Produced by Liberoni Creative x Libby Rafada and filmed in Pensacola, Florida, the video stars Colby and Isabella Montgomery against a backdrop of dramatic beach sunsets and washes of vivid color. As the two dance with abandon, the world around them seems to disappear, capturing their connection and the song's sense of romance and freedom.

The first two video releases from DELTA HOME ('Mississippi Moonshine' and 'Delta Home') garnered play on American Country Network, Alternate Root, Country Music Channel, Making A Scene, Sidewalks TV, Style City Music Presents! and Taste of Country. The single 'Mississippi Moonshine' reached #1 on the HotDisc Top 40 International chart, while 'Delta Home' peaked at the #3 spot.

Formed by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris, the band includes Nata (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals).

Tracklist

1. Mississippi Moonshine (N. Morris, C. Downs)

2. Delta Home (N. Morris, C. Morris, M. Mulch)

3. Both Sides Of The Track (L. Wright, W. Lunsford)

4. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending (N. Morris, J. Nash)

5. Happy (N. Morris, J. Nash)

6. Undertaker (N. Morris, J. Nash)

Catch American Blonde live:

Oct 6 - WSMV-TV 'Today In Nashville'

Oct 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City - Opening for Candlebox

Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Opening for Candlebox

Oct 11 - WCCB-TV 'Queen City Country'

Oct 16 - Maryville, TN - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Opening for Candlebox

Oct 17 - Tuscumbia, AL - Kingpin's

Oct 18 - Nashville, TN - The UnderDog

Dec 2 - Nashville, TN - The Listening Room

About American Blonde

American Blonde is a Mississippi-born band founded by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris. The siblings began their musical journey as the teenage trio, Southern Halo, and gained attention through television appearances, major festival stages throughout the U.S., Scotland, England, and Canada. American Blonde's current lineup reflects their musical evolution from teen Pop/Country sensation to a cohesive, five-piece unit that reflects a bold fusion of Country, Rock, Soul, and Southern storytelling. They're ready to share their electric chemistry with their new EP, DELTA HOME.

Photo Credit: Libby Rafada-Switzer Garrett



Photo Credit: Libby Rafada-Switzer Garrett

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