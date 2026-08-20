American Blonde to Release Six-Song EP DELTA HOME

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The band is a tight-knit five-piece unit of Mississippi natives fronted by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris. The group features Nata (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals). Collectively, the players bring together diverse influences (The Eagles, Paul Gilbert, Carole King, Dave Grohl, Lynyrd Skynyrd) and varied life experiences to create a sonic tapestry of Delta Blues-infused Southern Country Rock. American Country Network premiered the fast-paced, black-and-white 'Delta Home' music video last week. The soundtrack has fans anticipating the upcoming EP, which is described as rooted in authenticity and reinvention.

'Both Sides Of The Track' is the only outside song on DELTA HOME. Written by the award-winning duo, The Young Fables, it explores the challenges one faces when chasing their dreams. 'Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending' is as sultry and steamy as the dog days of August, with a Bonnie Raitt-esque feel - this cut gives every player a chance to shine. 'Happy' is an anthem for anyone who gives their best even when they feel like they have nothing left to give - it's punchy, proud, and completely compelling. 'Undertaker' offers a Rock twist on heartache with scorching lyrics, shredding guitars, and a drum line that lands like a world champion's right hook.

DELTA HOME is American Blonde's most ambitious project to date, helmed by Grammy-nominee and producer Lincoln Parish (Cage The Elephant). It was recorded at Sienna Studios Nashville and Delta State University (Cleveland, MS). The original artwork for the EP was painted by Pete Horne, one of the group's lead guitarists.

'It is beyond anything we've done before,' Tinka observes. 'When you're friends who play together all the time – in the studio and onstage - you're not afraid to challenge each other or push someone for their best. The energy is magical,' she adds.

In celebration of DELTA HOME's release, American Blonde will join multi-platinum rockers Candlebox for select October shows on their Can't Quit You Tour.

Tour Dates

Oct 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City - Opening for Candlebox

Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Opening for Candlebox

Oct 16 - Maryville, TN - The Shed - Opening for Candlebox

Oct 17 - Tuscumbia, AL - Kingpin's

Dec 2 - Nashville, TN - The Listening Room

Tracklist

Mississippi Moonshine (N. Morris, C. Downs)

Delta Home (N. Morris, C. Morris, M. Mulch)

Both Sides Of The Track (L. Wright, W. Lunsford)

Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending (N. Morris, J. Nash)

Happy (N. Morris, J. Nash)

Undertaker (N. Morris, J. Nash)

About American Blonde

American Blonde is a Mississippi-born band fronted by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris. They have created a genre of their own: a bold fusion of Rock, Soul and Southern storytelling. The siblings began their musical journey as the teenage trio, Southern Halo, and gained attention through television appearances and major festival stages throughout the U.S., Scotland, England, and Canada. American Blonde's current lineup reflects their musical evolution from teen Pop/Country sensations to a solid, five-piece unit that is cohesive and driven.

Photo Credit: Libby Rafada-Switzer Garrett



Photo Credit: Libby Rafada-Switzer Garrett

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