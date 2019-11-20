Ambient Electronic Producer Koresma Releases New Single 'Snow Globe (ft. Axel Mansoor)'

Ambient Electronic producer Koresma released his latest single 'Snow Globe (ft. Axel Mansoor)' on 15 November via his own imprint Koresma. The track is lifted from his upcoming EP North, part of a four-part series that follows on from previous EP's East and West and boasts mixing credits by Shawn Hatfield of Audible Oddities (Amon Tobin, Tokimonsta, Eskmo, Papadosio). Koresma has seen previous support from tastemaker Youtube channels such as Mr Suicide Sheep, Fluidified, Sir Chillicious, nourish, and Ambient as well as publications such as The 405, Indie Shuffle, Acid Stag, Stereofox and Surviving The Golden Age. He has hit #1 on The Hype Machine Charts a number of times, has 250k monthly Spotify listeners with over 7 million Spotify streams, over 4.3 million Youtube views and was playlisted on Apple Music's "Today's Chill". The ambient electronic producer receives regular radioplay from NPR Radio's All Things Considered and The Morning Edition. Koresma has opened shows for the likes of Emancipator, Little People, CloZee, Ninja Tune artist Blockhead and STLNDRMS and he has just been selected to support Emancipator on his winter tour.

Originally from Florida and Asheville, NC, but now based in Los Angeles, Ryan Lindberg is the son of a violinist father, and pianist mother. He cut his teeth learning to play the piano, and eventually moved onto guitar. This proved to be an invaluable tool, and the skills he learned playing by ear have stood him stead throughout his electronic music career. Also hailing from Los Angeles, Axel Mansoor is a multi-instrumentalist who has seen massive support from tastemaker Youtube channels such as Aminum Music, Sensual Musique, Cloud City, WaveMusic as well as Indie Nation, IndieCurrent and MOR Indie. The support continues with in the world of publications with The 405, Earmilk, Paste Magazine and Acid Stag.

Influenced by a wide spectrum of artists from the guitarist skills of Jimi Hendrix and John Mayer, to Flying Lotus, Aphex Twin, Four Tet, STS9, Tycho, and Bonobo, Koresma creates a blend of chilled electro-acoustic music centred around a strong drum groove. While comparable to counterparts such as Caribou, Aphex Twin, Four Tet and Tycho, Koresma's sound is a unique sonic reflection of space and atmosphere, enveloping the listener in sonic warmth.

With delicate organic percussion meeting acoustic guitar strings at the beginning of the track, the listener is immediately met with a personal element of '"Let's try that again". Perfectionism shines strongly in the track as the rise and fall of Axel Mansoor's harmonising vocals meets the steady rhythm set by the track. Embracing a simple calm, Koresma's proclivity for the guitar shines through as it is lovingly performed.

Lindberg takes the time to eloquently describe the track, "'Snow Globe' mimics a snow globe in the way things are slowly moving and suspended in time with sequenced synthesizers, warm acoustic guitars, and organic percussion. The song takes you a meditative space where you can feel the warmth."

North EP Tracklist

01. Free

02. Northern Lights

03. New Frontier

04. Snow Globe

Upcoming Tour Dates

28 December 2019 - Meow Wolf, Santa Fe

30 December 2019 - Sheridan Opera House, Telluride

01 January 2020 - Belly Up Aspen, Aspen

04 January 2020 - Soundwell, Salt Lake City









