Amber Mark Finds Bliss On Disco-Powered New Single 'Won't Cry'

Critically adored singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark shares 3 minutes and 40 seconds of soul-healing, electrified disco bliss called “Won’t Cry.” The new single — which grooves like Giorgio Moroder gone quiet storm — was written, produced, and performed entirely by Mark and is set to appear on her upcoming mini project Loosies.

Fans have been clambering for the release of “Won’t Cry” since May, when Mark shared an Instagram clip of her composing an early version seemingly on the fly — then dancing wildly to the undeniable beat in her woodsy backyard. Over the driving synth, she issues an opening plea (“Dance floor, take me / Break me down, liberate me”) before finding her strength ahead of the chorus: “No I won't cry for an end that never began / I wont waste my time on you, yeah.”

“Going out dancing has always been a way for me to let go, and “Won’t Cry” is the soundtrack to that feeling,” says Mark. “It may be a little cliché, but sometimes you just gotta sweat out the drama and leave the mess on the dance floor while looking cute doing it.”

She went on to explain the origins of the Loosies project: “As I’ve been working on so much music for the next album, this mini project just started coming together. It’s loose, sweaty, and a little dance-floor. Mainly made at home by myself and with a few of my friends. The rest is coming, but this is a little thank you to anyone who’s waiting for being so patient.”

Mark’s last single was a summer standalone — “Lovely Day,” the first cover of the Bill Withers classic sanctioned by his estate — but she’s been unveiling her bold new musical era bit by bit. In May, she released the mode-shifting “Space & Time,” which begins with the poise of a torch song before turning into a futuristic global dance cut, and before that was “Comin’ Around Again,” a slinky, pop-kissed soul anthem that swirls up decades of rhythm and blues.

Those 2024 songs comprise Mark’s first new music since releasing her acclaimed debut album in 2022. Three Dimensions Deep received near-universal praise including rave reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork, among others. That set followed her inventive pandemic-era Covered-19 audio-visual series, and her celebrated early EPs, Conexão and 3:33am — not to mention accomplished standalone tracks like the Paul Woolford-assisted “Heat” and “Mixer.”

Mark’s vocal talent, vulnerable songwriting, and truly one-of-one vision have made her one of music's most exciting artists regardless of genre. While songs like “Won’t Cry” only fuel the demand for her sophomore album, the upcoming Loosies set should help tide fans over.

ABOUT AMBER MARK:

Raised across Europe, Asia, and North America, and now splitting time between New York City and Los Angeles, Amber Mark has woven her deep knowledge of international styles into a stunning musical tapestry, revealing new intricacies with every listen.

Following the release of her debut studio album Three Dimensions Deep, and critically-lauded EPs 3:33am and Conexão, Amber has racked up more than 750M+ global streams, and even received a cosign from Sade. Three Dimensions Deep, Amber’s debut studio album, was released in 2022 to massive critical acclaim. The project earned recognition as one of the best of the year by both VARIETY and BILLBOARD, and was awarded a score of 8.0 by PITCHFORK, who lauded Amberfor her “exceptional voice and songwriting”. Following the release, Amber embarked on a sold-out tour across the U.S. & EU / UK with performances at major festivals including Coachella, Outside Lands, and Pitchfork Festival.

Prior to Three Dimensions Deep, Amber produced a series of mesmerizing covers over lockdown in 2020, including outstanding renditions of “Heart-Shaped Box” by Nirvana and “Thong Song” by Sisqo. Following this “Covered-19” series, Amber collaborated with Empress Of on the protest song “You’ve Got To Feel”, earning an Annie Mac’s Hottest Record, ‘Tune Of The Week’ and a spot on the Radio 1 playlist. Before that, Amber was featured on legendary DJ Paul Woolford’s new piano-house track “HEAT”, again snagging Annie Mac’s Hottest Record and a long run across the Radio 1 and 2 playlists.

Amber has worked with several brands, including Chanel, Aperol, Patrón, Reformation, Ecco, and more. Now, with a combined social reach of over 1.1M, she’s grown a loyal global fanbase all eager for her next move.

Photo credit: Satya Zoa Hyllested

