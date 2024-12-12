Amanda Reifer Releases Soulful New Single 'Woman Now'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Amanda Reifer has shared a smoldering and soulful new single entitled “Woman Now” available now via Title 9 / Atlantic Records. It heralds the arrival of her anxiously awaited forthcoming solo debut album, The Reifer Files, in Spring 2025.

She notably co-wrote the single with K. Lamar in addition to collaborating with a cohort of A-list producers, namely K. Lamar, Sounwave, Sam Dew, 18YOMAN, LEN20, and Take A Day Trip. The visualizer captures Reifer in her element as she performs the song accompanied by a full band. Much like the renaissance woman she sings about on “Woman Now” – Amanda co-directed and edited the striking video and styled the band members. Watch HERE. Audiences have awaited the official release of “Woman Now” since she debuted the song during her stunning A COLORS SHOW performance in September.

The songstress initially teased The Reifer Files with her Island Files EP earlier this summer. Island Files furthers a dramatic rise from Reifer, building anticipation for her eagerly anticipated The Reifer Files – a series of audio/visual content releases which explores her roots expressed through her fierce Bajan Pisces perspective.

ABOUT AMANDA REIFER

Amanda Reifer soaks up the energy around her and beams it back out into the world in the form of translucent and transcendent anthems accented by elements of pop, hip-hop, reggae, and soul. A creative pliability enables her to seamlessly wade through moods. On the surface, she stands out as a GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter. At heart, you’ll find a free-thinking Bajan Pisces unfettered from any and all boundaries. She has come a long way from her native Barbados, but she carries home with her wherever she goes. Audiences initially met Amanda as frontwoman for Cover Drive in London where she consistently cracked the Top 10 of the UK charts peaking at #1. 2018 saw her commence a solo career independently, sparked by “Bang Bang” and “Rich Bitch Juice.” During 2022, she landed in a recording session with K. Lamar, co-writing and singing on “Die Hard” [feat. BLXST & Amanda Reifer] from his epic #1 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Elevating to another stratosphere, Amanda’s presence could be felt in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, she landed her first GRAMMY® Award nod for “Best Melodic Rap Performance.” She parlayed this momentum into her next creative chapter. An uncontainable and undeniable spirit surges through her forthcoming music series, The Reifer Files (Title 9 / Atlantic Records). With fire and fluidity, she amplifies her vision like never before as a co-creator in the writing, directing, editing and curating of her evolving body of work.

PHOTO CREDIT: KENDON HOLDER

