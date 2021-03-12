Amanda Cooksey Releases '50s Inspired Track 'In Denial'

Rising singer/songwriter Amanda Cooksey released her '50s inspired bop "In Denial." Continuing to tow her unique line between Pop and Country music, Cooksey and her co-writers Michael August, Austin Nivarel, and Steve Lester set out to create a place where one could live "in denial," where the breakup never happened. Hooking you in from the first beat with clever songwriting and pop hooks, "In Denial" is a relatable song that many will be able to imagine themselves in. Listen to the single here.



"I went through a really difficult breakup about two years ago now that inspired 'In Denial.' A little after my ex and I broke up, I came up with the concept of making denial a place where I could live in blissful ignorance - somewhere the relationship never ended. At the time, I was going through the stages of grief that people sometimes go through after experiencing heartbreak and channeled those emotions while writing the song. My co-writers and I had such a great time writing this one because we were able to paint our own version of paradise," says Cooksey.

Using her multiple degrees from Belmont and the University of Florida, Cooksey understands the business side of music as much as she excels in the creative. Using that to her advantage, she has seen success with her previous releases including "Yo Mama" and "What's His Name," both of which have been supported by Spotify and Radio Disney Country. On top of that, her cover of Louis Tomlinson's (previously of One Direction) "Just Like You" was featured on Glamour Magazine's website. There is no telling what else is in store for her. She is one to keep your eyes on.

Amanda Cooksey was born and raised in Orlando, Florida where she sang, took piano lessons and wrote songs. This lead her to Ron Feldman, a vocal and piano instructor and his guidance eventually landed Amanda on NSAI's Ones To Watch list in 2013. During this time, Amanda participated in pagents, leading her to get involved with Make A Wish Foundation, Ovarian Cancer Alliance and Tunes for Tots to fundraise for various cancer foundations. With Ron's encouragement, Amanda decided she wanted to attend Belmont University, where she earned two degrees in Business Administration and Songwriting. Shortly after starting college, her mentor, Ron, was diagnosed with brain cancer and passed away. To this day, Amanda credits him for her successes. Before starting classes in Nashville, Amanda connected with hit writers Marty Dodson and Clay Mills, who soon became her mentors, as well as Rick Barker, who helped Amanda with her social media following and navigating the music industry.

Through GRAMMY U, Amanda was mentored by Marc Driskill at Sea Gayle Music and had her song "Found Her Freedom," written with Dallas Remington, published in Music Row Magazine. During the songwriting program, she attended Durango Songwriters Expo, where her song "Girl in the Mirror," won second place in their Write A Hitmaker contest. After graduating, Amanda worked part-time in A&R and PR at Demolition Music where she continues to manage their catalog. She is constantly increasing her fan base through playing music on Facebook and Instagram Live, where her rendition of Louis Tomilson's "Just Like You" received praise from Louis himself and was featured in Glamour. Her previous singles have been supported by Radio Disney Country and Spotify editorial playlists such as Wild Country, Pop-Co and Young Nashville. She recently received her Master's in Public relations from the University of Florida and continues to be creative every day, humbled by every opportunity that comes her way through doing what she loves.

Listen here: