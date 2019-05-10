Aly & AJ Release EP 'Sanctuary'

Today, Iconic sister duo Aly & AJ release their five-track record Sanctuary. Their newest efforts see the two touch on themes that push the boundaries of pop, moving past break-ups and focusing on stories of identity, self-reflection and social consciousness, tucking their signature flair for romance and heartbreak on a shelf.

Their previous EP, Ten Years, sent Aly and AJ across the country on a sold-out tour, where they reconnected with fans in their favorite setting and, Sanctuary, began to grow.

"Shows are a sanctuary for our fans. We find a lot of peace and healing comes with talking to them while on tour," explains Aly. "Hearing their stories about how they came to our music or how it impacted their life - it really touched us and we wanted to give something back."

The pair have already begun their cross-country tour, making stops in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and Seattle before heading overseas. They are teaming up with The Trevor Project by bringing donation bins and awareness booths to every tour date to shine a light on the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people.

Dropping alongside their EP is the music video for their latest single "Don't Go Changing." The pair teamed up with Alex Ross Perry again with the video shot in New York to spotlight the contrasts between the two coasts. Alex Ross Perry is the director/writer/producer of Her Smell, the critically acclaimed film starring Elizabeth Moss. Perry is also credited for the sister's "Church" video, a chromatic neo-noir shot and their vampiric "Take Me" video off of their 2017 EP, Ten Years, that concluded a decade long gap in their discography. Perry shot with Kodak's 16mm motion picture film on all three videos.

TOUR DATES

May 01 2019 Illinois State University - Normal, IL

May 03 2019 Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

May 04 2019 Marian University - Fond du Lac, WI

May 05 2019 House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL

May 08 2019 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

May 09 2019 Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL

May 10 2019 The Beacham - Orlando, FL

May 12 2019 Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

May 14 2019 The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

May 16 2019 Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY

May 17 2019 Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

May 18 2019 Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

May 19 2019 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

May 21 2019 Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

May 22 2019 The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

May 24 2019 Heaven at the Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

May 25 2019 Cannery Ballroom -Nashville, TN

May 28 2019 House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

May 29 2019 Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

May 30 2019 Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

May 31 2019 Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

June 02 2019 Express Live! - Columbus, OH

June 03 2019 Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

June 04 2019 Rose Music Center at The Heights - Dayton, OH

June 05 2019 Farm Bureau Lawn - Indianapolis, IN

June 07 2019 Canton Hall - Dallas, TX

June 08 2019 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

June 09 2019 Mohawk - Austin, TX

June 11 2019 The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

June 14 2019 Gothic - Denver, CO

June 15 2019 The Grand at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

June 18 2019 Commodore - Vancouver, BC

June 19 2019 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

June 20 2019 Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

June 22 2019 Alameda County Fair - Pleasanton, CA

June 23 2019 House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

June 25 2019 The Observatory - San Diego, CA

June 26 2019 The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

June 27 2019 The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA





